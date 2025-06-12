Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Max, TV | Tagged: gerry anderson, hit squad

Hit Squad: WBA, Anderson Ent. Taking Supermarionation to Next Level

Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe and Anderson Entertainment are teaming for Hit Squad, an animated series based on Gerry Anderson's work.

Whether you grew up on Gerry Anderson's Thunderbirds, Stingray, Captain Scarlet, and other works, or are just discovering the influential British TV and film producer's pop culture greatness now, there's one thing that we can all agree on. Anderson's marionette work, combined with some layered storytelling, yielded some of the most unique and innovative children's programming, even to this day. That brings us to today's Annecy International Animation Festival, with Warner Bros. Animation announcing that Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe would be teaming with Anderson Entertainment (led by Gerry's son, Jamie Anderson) for Hit Squad, an animated series based on Gerry Anderson's work. Here's a look at the official overview for the upcoming series, first reported exclusively by Variety:

"From the world of Gerry Anderson, 'Hit Squad' is an espionage action-comedy. Set in 1990s London, the series follows an international team of talented spies hellbent on putting death before dishonour as they battle the murky world of hidden foes and dangerous villains. This full puppet show is next generation Supermarionation for an adult audience."

Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, Warner Bros. Animation, Mr Morris Productions, and Anderson Entertainment will produce the animated series. Hit Squad is being executive produced by Jamie Anderson and directed by Darren Walsh (Lego City Adventures, Shawn the Sheep). Russel McLean (Black Mirror) is set to produce.

Here's a look back at what Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe had set up for this year's Annecy International Animation Festival:

"Get Jiro!" and "Bat-Fam" Getting Spotlighted: Along with Get Jiro!, Warner Bros. Animation will also preview the upcoming Prime Video series Bat-Fam. The follow-up to Merry Little Batman spotlights Batman, Alfred, young Damian Wayne (aka Little Batman), and some new faces hanging out in Wayne Manor as they tackle "the fun and frustrations of life as a superfamily."

Check Out the Star-Studded Annecy International Animation Festival 2025 Teaser: Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe provided this year's festival trailer (which you can check out above). Directed by Grant Orchard with Ben Bocquelet as executive producer, the clip starts off with Bugs Bunny – but before you know it, you will find yourself rewatching it a dozen times to capture all of the "guest stars" who appear.

"Creating Creativity: Celebrating 25 Years of Cartoon Network Studios": In honor of its anniversary, Cartoon Network Studios is hosting a panel featuring Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter's Laboratory), Craig McCracken (The Powerpuff Girls), Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time), Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe), J.G. Quintel (Regular Show), and Adam Muto (Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake).

"Studio Spotlight: Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe" and "Adult Animation at Warner Bros. Discovery – Studio Focus": While the former is expected to offer "industry insights, exciting news, and exclusive first-looks," the latter will see Adult Swim and Warner Bros. Animation discussing their approach to the expanding adult animation market.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!