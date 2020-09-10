Holey Moley II Finale: A Champ Will Be Crowned; New Specials Trailer

Week after week, executive producer Stephen Curry and ABC's righteously popular Holey Moley II put us through round after round of mini-golf madness, and now it's all come down to this: the season finale, where a champion will be crowned. Commentators-with-attitude Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, and sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai, are bringing back a line-up of familiar winning faces for "A Finale of Epic Proportions" (thus, the episode title). That's right, that means Ray from San Diego, CA; Mei from Salt Lake City, UT; Tanner from Snyder, TX; Noor from Austin, TX; Mallory from Santa Barbara, CA; Chris from Denver, CO; Connie from Lompoc, CA; Chelsea from Houston, TX; Erik from Lincoln, NE; Alexandra from Hayward, CA; David from Atlanta, GA; and Ashley from Bixby, OK, are back! And when the dust settles, one of these uber-golfers will emerge victorious, earning them the title of grand champion and the proud owner of the $250,000 grand prize.

Here's a look at some preview images for the big finale, followed by a look to the show's future with the first look at Holey Moley II: The Sequel: The Special: Part 1 & Part 2:

Holey Moley II: The Sequel season 2 "A Finale of Epic Proportions" – Winner takes all in the season finale of "Holey Moley" where it all comes down to one putt. Twelve "Holey Moley" finalists return to the course to face off on four of the toughest holes, but at the end of the night, only one will emerge victorious and be crowned the grand champion of "Holey Moley." On The Distractor, the distraction is none other than Michael Winslow of "Police Academy" fame, AKA "The Man of 10,000 Sound Effects," where he uses self-made sound effects to prevent the contestants from making their 12-foot putts. Plus, the outrageous, never-before-seen hole, Clowning Around, makes its debut as competitors attempt to make a shot from upside-down, or else be faced with a pie in the face. It all leads up to the highly anticipated hole, Stephen Curry's masterpiece, the Tomb of Nefer-Tee-Tee. The first finalist to sink a 100-foot hole-in-one will open the tomb to claim their $250K prize and spot in history as the "Holey Moley II: The Sequel" champion on the season finale of "Holey Moley"

Some new holes returning viewers can expect this season include Dragons Breath, Polcano, Beaver Creek, Putt The Plank, Double Dutch Courage, Hole Number Two, and the ominous-sounding Frankenputt. Epic putts and memorable wipeouts will be the order of the day each week, including one contestant who tries her hardest to literally jump the shark (you'll just have to see how that turns out), as well as the return of the fan-favorite "windmill wipeouts" and two zip-lines in play to double the potential for mishaps. Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media produce, with Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton, and Curry executive producing; with the original format series created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.