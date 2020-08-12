Holey Moley II Preview: Hole History, Sibling Rivalry, Cookies & More

Welcome to this week's preview of NBA superstar, course pro, and executive producer Stephen Curry and ABC's righteously popular reality competition series Holey Moley II. Commentators Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, and sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai, have yet to be scared off and are back for another dose of mini-golf madness, and they're bringing eight new contestants with them: Zoe from Newport Beach, CA; Sam from Oceanside, CA; Connie from Lompoc, CA; Gerard from Atlanta, GA; Leisha-Mae from Las Vegas, NV; Sam from Crestview, FL; James from Chesapeake, VA; and Micah from Geneva, AL. Out of those eight contestants, one will emerge victorious, earning them the iconic Holey Moley plaid jacket and golden putter from Curry himself. For the all-star grand finale, the season's winners will return to compete for the $250,000 prize.

Now here a look at preview images and an overview for this week's episode "You Just Got a Free Bath," with the added treat of Curry offering us the backstory on Hole Number Two. Following that, we look back to last week's apple sauce dump (to James' delight) and Kris' brutally honest way of approaching Polcano:

Holey Moley II: The Sequel season 2 "You Just Got a Free Bath": On this week's installment of "Holey Moley," one competitor who loves cats faces the ducks on Putter Ducky, going up against a contestant who is hoping to get further than her sister did in season one. Over on Uranus, one competitor gets his birthday wish as the planets align just in time for him to make impressive leaps across the galaxy. Back in the booth, commentator Rob Riggle, inspired by a contestant, tries his hand as a fitness influencer; and later, course pro Stephen Curry shares the inspiration behind fan-favorite Hole Number Two. Elsewhere, a 10-year NFL veteran faces off against a contestant known for her baking skills, who wins over Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore with her homemade cookies.

Some new holes returning viewers can expect this season include Dragons Breath, Polcano, Beaver Creek, Putt The Plank, Double Dutch Courage, Hole Number Two, and the ominous-sounding Frankenputt. Epic putts and memorable wipeouts will be the order of the day each week, including one contestant who tries her hardest to literally jump the shark (you'll just have to see how that turns out), as well as the return of the fan-favorite "windmill wipeouts" and two zip-lines in play to double the potential for mishaps. Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media produce, with Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton, and Curry executive producing; with the original format series created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.