Hook Wins FTW Championship on Dynamite; AEW Introduces Trios Titles

Hook defeated Ricky Starks to win the FTW Championship on AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen tonight. Starks issued an open challenge after defeating challenger Danhausen.

Hook answered and made quick work of Starks, winning the title his father introduced in ECW over two decades ago.

But Ricky Starks' bad night did end there. Starks was joined in the ring by Powerhouse Hobbs for a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone. Starks was in the middle of a passionate promo when Hobbs attacked him.

It's been an eventful first hour of AEW Dynamite. Earlier in the night, Jon Moxley successfully defended the AEW Championship against Rush. After the match, Chris Jericho challenged Moxley to a match for the belt at Quake by the Lake, another special episode of AEW Dynamite happening on August 10th.

AEW also introduced the long-awaited Trios Championships, announcing a tournament to crown the first champions at All Out.

