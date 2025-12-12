Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: house of the dragon

House of the Dragon Season 3 Previewed in HBO/HBO Max 2026 Trailer

Check out our best look yet at Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon Season 3, courtesy of HBO/HBO Max's 2026 trailer.

Back in September, HBO/HBO Max's Casey Bloys shared that fans of HBO and showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon could expect the third season to hit screens in early Summer 2026. Now, we're getting our best look yet at what's to come from the "Game of Thrones" prequel series, courtesy of a preview included in HBO/HBO Max's 2026 trailer, released earlier today. We've got some screencaps waiting for you below, and you can check out footage bookending to video above (with the main preview kicking in at around the 1:20 mark).

Previously, Olivia Cooke offered some insights into what we can expect when House of the Dragon returns to HBO. "Well, I think I can say for the show that it is, you know, it starts off with a bang. The first two eps were essentially supposed to be our finale last year. So you can just imagine coming into that sort of energy," Cooke shared with Collider while promoting her upcoming work, The Girlfriend. "It's bigger and more ferocious than ever before, I think, is what I can say." Checking in with TODAY's Craig Melvin in support of his film Caught Stealing, Matt Smith shared, "We're about to get to the real meat of, you know, the end of the series, really. It's getting hectic. You know, there is a lot sort of going on there. It's tough, but we're nearing the end," adding that they had 35 shooting days left to film at thaat time.

Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," HBO's House of the Dragon, set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," tells the story of House Targaryen. Season three cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim. Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ryan Condal; Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Executive Producers Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett.

