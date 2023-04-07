HouseBroken Season 2 Episode 5 Review: Nibbles, Burn the House Nic Cage, exotic pets, and Melanie Lynskey voicing a poodle-looking ferret made the recent episode of FOX's HouseBroken absolutely hilarious.

HouseBroken let loose and truly had a lot of ridiculous amounts of fun with their recent episode, "Who's a Scaredy Cat?" in their current second season. When Honey (Lisa Kudrow) attempts to cure Diablo's (Tony Hale) irrational fear of basement monsters, she puts the whole group in jeopardy. Chico (Sam Richardson) and The Gray One (Jason Mantzoukas) follow Kevin onto a plane to get to the bottom of why Kevin always abandons Chico. Chief (Nat Faxon) faces off against the loud barking dog in the sky, more commonly known as thunder. Season one and recently aired episodes can be watched on Fox or Hulu.

HouseBroken has officially made me adore Nibbles (Bresha Webb). A chaotic gremlin of a character, Nibbles has easily become one of my favorites on the show. Two of the stories pair well with each other, but it feels like if it weren't for the raccoon character being involved, the scenes involving Chief could have been way less interesting. Although a decent inspiring speech from Chief like the one he gave would be fantastic to have on a troublesome day.

The introduction of this group of abandoned exotic pets was absolutely hilarious. Going from being emotionally connected to being shocked by the unconscious Tchotchke on the screen was what made this episode fantastic. HouseBroken has established a unique voice in the midst of adult animation on television right now. There's a great level of awareness in the writing, and the dedication to a certain mixture of light and dark comedy in this episode was brilliant. Guest-starring Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) as an absolutely feral ferret, the introduction of such a variety of voices like this has made the series a favorite of mine. This wasn't something I expected, but I gladly welcome it.

HouseBroken startled me with moments of random yet priceless scenes, particularly the ones involving part of the group exploring the vents and basement. The solutions Honey made for the problems caused by the invasion of exotic pets were ridiculous ones, and I loved them. Somehow there was an incredibly important point made throughout the episode regarding pets and, in particular, the buying and discarding of exotic animals by a lot of people in society. Seeing the series involve this was so incredible, and it never took away from the fantastic level of comedy it had. This episode continued to expand the series and allowed a nice mixture of throwaway moments and story development. Can't wait to see what the series has in store next.

