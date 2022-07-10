How Did This Get Made? 5 Key Podcast Episodes Relistening-Worthy

Earwolf's hilarious podcast, How Did This Get Made? proves that movies can be various levels of ridiculous and can continue to confuse us with their existence. There are plenty of fantastic episodes that come to mind when thinking iconic-level but for now, I've selected five that I find myself listening to multiple times. Let Paul Scheer (or better known as "Tall John Scheer"), Jason Mantzoukas, and June Diane Raphael guide you through the rough, concerning waters of b-movies and oft-forgotten gems.

"Super Mario Bros: LIVE! (w/ Jenny Slate)": An episode of How Did This Get Made? that wandered into the fever dream that was Super Mario Bros. It forever remains a favorite of mine, filled with quotable moments.

"Can you make a movie out of a video game? In this case, no! Jenny Slate joins us to discuss Super Mario Bros. the movie on this week's How Did This Get Made? LIVE at Bumbershoot! We cover everything from the alternate dinosaur infested dimension, the absence of gold coins, Mojo Nixon's odd cameo as a Goomba, and the fact that Mario & Luigi are not brothers in the movie. Plus, we hear what the gang was doing when the movie came out in theaters during our Q&A."

"Jack Frost: LIVE! (w/ Dan Harmon)": Existential crisis, weather confusion, and snow dads galore await those who listen to this episode about a movie that amped up a fear of my parents becoming snow people when I was little.

"Dan Harmon joins Paul, June, and Jason to discuss the Michael Keaton classic Jack Frost in another LIVE episode recorded at Largo in Los Angeles! They talk about George Clooney's connection to the movie, the snowman's journey from bad dad to bad husband, the premise being identical to that of a horror movie, and the emotional roller coaster June was on while watching the movie. May you all have snow dads!"

"Maximum Overdrive: LIVE! (w/ Andy Daly)": Stephen King basically said, "F*ck it!", with this project and I'll love him for the hot mess it became and the way it gets discussed on How Did This Get Made?

"LIVE from Largo in Los Angeles, TV's Andy Daly of Review joins Paul, Jason, and June to discuss Stephen King's only directorial effort: Maximum Overdrive. They'll talk about the AC/DC soundtrack, what kind of machines can become sentient, the newlywed couple, Emilio Estevez licking a forehead, what exactly a "road twitch" could be, and cocaine."

"The Lawnmower Man: LIVE! (w/Neil Casey, Emily Heller)": A deeply odd film, with Pierce Brosnan's character being named Dr. Lawrence Angelo (I know), there's no escaping virtual reality and short stories.

"Recorded live from Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles, Neil Casey (Ghostbusters) and Emily Heller (Baby Geniuses) join Paul and Jason to discuss the 1992 science fiction action horror film The Lawnmower Man. They'll talk about the Stephen King short story that the movie is based on, virtual reality sex, smart chimps, and much more."

"Miami Connection: LIVE! (w/Chris Geere)": Not even set in Miami, Florida, this culturally iconic mess of a film gets discussed, monologues are read aloud, and upsetting beach scenes invade memories forever.

"Actor Chris Geere of You're the Worst joins Paul, June, and Jason to discuss the 1987 martial arts film Miami Connection. Recorded live from Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles, they discuss the issue with the film's heroes being murderers, the blatant misunderstanding of martial arts, and the importance of always wearing a towel over your shoulder."