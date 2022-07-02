How Did This Get Made? Podcast Announces August 3rd Virtual Event

The award-winning podcast How Did This Get Made? has announced a very special live virtual event, streaming exclusively via the premium social live media platform Moment House on August 3rd at 6 pm PT.

Tall John Scheer and the gang have been on tour this summer with sold-out shows nationwide. The trio will present this digital event to give fans around the world the opportunity to bring the truly unique How Did This Get Made? live experience to life in their own living rooms. As the hosts poke fun at a particularly bad film, viewers will be able to participate at home by asking questions to Paul, Jason, and June in real-time, interacting in the live chat, and viewing one-of-a-kind clips.