How Did This Get Made? Podcast Announces August 3rd Virtual Event
The award-winning podcast How Did This Get Made? has announced a very special live virtual event, streaming exclusively via the premium social live media platform Moment House on August 3rd at 6 pm PT.
Beloved podcast hosts, comedians, and experts in the best of the worst of cinema, Paul Scheer (The League, Black Monday), Jason Mantzoukas (The League, Brooklyn 99), and June Diane Raphael (Grace & Frankie, Long Shot) will get together for this one-of-a-kind episode to deconstruct and joke about a film so epically bad, it's good. Tickets for the Moment are available today and will be available for 7 days following the initial airing.
Tall John Scheer and the gang have been on tour this summer with sold-out shows nationwide. The trio will present this digital event to give fans around the world the opportunity to bring the truly unique How Did This Get Made? live experience to life in their own living rooms. As the hosts poke fun at a particularly bad film, viewers will be able to participate at home by asking questions to Paul, Jason, and June in real-time, interacting in the live chat, and viewing one-of-a-kind clips.
From bad wigs to concerning budget & profit amounts, the trio leaves no stone unturned when it comes to a bad movie. Each episode of How Did This Get Made? sees Paul, Jason, and June gather their funniest friends and subject themselves to a cinematic nightmare—and then podcast the results. It is consistently one of the Top 10 most downloaded comedy podcasts and the winner of the 2022 Ambie Award for Best Comedy Podcast and the iHeart Radio's Best TV & Film Podcast. Each episode features the dissection and mockery of such extraordinarily bad films, from Drop Dead Fred to the entire Fast and Furious franchise. For more information on How Did This Get Made?, head on over here.