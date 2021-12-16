How I Met Your Father: Hulu Shares Official Trailer for HIMYM Spinoff

After feeling like we've been with them through every step of the production process, the day has finally arrived. Set to premiere on January 18, viewers were treated to the first official trailer for Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger's upcoming Hilary Duff-starring "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff How I Met Your Father. The cast took to social media in a brief clip to let folks know that their 2022 would be kicking off on a strong note, with the series set to premiere on January 18, 2022. And if you think it gives off some of those early HIMYM vibes? You're not alone…

Now here's your look at the first official trailer for How I Met Your Father, hitting Hulu on January 18th:

Who's ready to have the time of our lives? 🙌 Watch the trailer for #HIMYF now, and make sure to ❤️ this Tweet to receive reminders from us. How I Met Your Father premieres January 18, only on hulu. pic.twitter.com/vZpzMaAf4F — How I Met Your Father (@HIMYFonHulu) December 16, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Created by writers and executive producers Aptaker and Berger, How I Met Your Father kicks off with Duff's Sophie telling her son the story of how she met his father- with the story beginning in 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. Joining Duff on the streaming sequel-spinoff series are Chris Lowell (G.L.O.W.), Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (Versailles), Tien Tran (Space Force), Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me), Brandon Micheal Hall (The Mayor), Josh Peck (Turner & Hooch), Ashley Reyes (American Gods), and Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City).

Lowell is set to play Jesse- smart, with a bit of an edge, and cynical about love. He's an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver to make ends meet and lives with his best friend Tom. Raisa's Valentina is Sophie's (Duff) roommate, an aspiring stylist, and Sophie's great friend. She's impulsive and adventurous and Sophie relies on Valentina's ability to cheer her up when she gets down. Valentina has just come back from London Fashion Week with the gorgeous, British Charlie (Ainsley). Charlie is an aspiring model who fell in love with Valentina at London Fashion Week and followed her to New York. The son of conservative aristocrats, Charlie's a great guy but he's been living in a rich person's bubble his whole life.

Tran's Ellen is Jesse's adopted sister, who just moved to New York from a small farming town after separating from her wife. Ellen's more comfortable on an organic lettuce field than in a Brooklyn dive bar. Finally, Sharma's Sid is Jesse's best friend and roommate- a new bar owner who plays the optimist to Jesse's cynicism. Peck' Drew is the handsome vice-principal at Jesse's (Lowell) elementary school. Reyes' Hannah: smart, practical, devoted to her job, Hannah is Sid's (Sharma) girlfriend who's a surgical resident in Los Angeles, forcing them to maintain a long-distance relationship. Much like the role Bob Saget played as the older Ted (Josh Radnor) in the original series, Cattrall will play the future version of Duff's character Sophie as she tells her son of how she met his father.

Duff will also executive produce the series, with Craig Thomas and Carter Bays also serving as executive producers and Adam Londy co-executive producing- with 20th Television set to produce. Emmy Award-winning HIMYM director Pam Fryman is boarding the series to direct the pilot and executive produce the 10-episode series (Fryman directed 196 of the original series' 208 total episodes).