How I Met Your Father: Josh Peck & Ashley Reyes Join HIMYM Spinoff

Hulu's upcoming Hilary Duff-starring "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff How I Met Your Father is welcoming Josh Peck (Turner & Hooch) and Ashley Reyes (American Gods) to the cast in recurring roles (based on Deadline Hollywood reporting). Peck and Reyes join a cast that includes Duff, Chris Lowell (G.L.O.W.), Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (Versailles), Tien Tran (Space Force), Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me), and Brandon Micheal Hall (The Mayor). Peck' Drew is the handsome vice-principal at Jesse's (Lowell) elementary school. Reyes' Hannah: smart, practical, devoted to her job, Hannah is Sid's (Sharma) girlfriend who's a surgical resident in Los Angeles, forcing them to maintain a long-distance relationship.

Created by writers and executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, How I Met Your Father kicks off with Duff's Sophie telling her son the story of how she met his father- with the story beginning in 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. Here's a look at Duff's Instagram post sharing a look at the cast:

Lowell is set to play Jesse- smart, with a bit of an edge, and cynical about love. He's an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver to make ends meet and lives with his best friend Tom. Raisa's Valentina is Sophie's (Duff) roommate, an aspiring stylist, and Sophie's great friend. She's impulsive and adventurous and Sophie relies on Valentina's ability to cheer her up when she gets down. Valentina has just come back from London Fashion Week with the gorgeous, British Charlie (Ainsley). Charlie is an aspiring model who fell in love with Valentina at London Fashion Week and followed her to New York. The son of conservative aristocrats, Charlie's a great guy but he's been living in a rich person's bubble his whole life. Tran's Ellen is Jesse's adopted sister, who just moved to New York from a small farming town after separating from her wife. Ellen's more comfortable on an organic lettuce field than in a Brooklyn dive bar. Finally, Sharma's Sid is Jesse's best friend and roommate- a new bar owner who plays the optimist to Jesse's cynicism.

Duff will also executive produce the series, with Craig Thomas and Carter Bays also serving as executive producers and Adam Londy co-executive producing- with 20th Television set to produce. Emmy Award-winning HIMYM director Pam Fryman is boarding the series to direct the pilot and executive produce the 10-episode series (Fryman directed 196 of the original series' 208 total episodes).

