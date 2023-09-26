Posted in: HBO, Max, Opinion, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Bill Maher, howard stern, opinion, Real Time, SiriusXM

Howard Stern, Bill Maher Reach "Tentative Agreement"; BFFs Again

After a conversation between the two to clear the air, it appears that Howard Stern & Bill Maher's status is back to being "BFF's Forever!"

Well, it looks like it's two steps forward and one step back for SiriusXM radio show Howard Stern. While we're fairly certain that he's still on the outs with ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump, Stern and HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher host Bill Maher have apparently reached a "tentative agreement" and are BFFs again after a recent spat over Maher's comments regarding Stern's married life (more on all of that below). "Bill [Maher] wrote me and he said, 'Oh, Howard, I didn't know you – I never got your email that you wrote me.' Which was strange to me because I do have the right email address. But he said, 'Give me your number. I want to call you. You know, I want to speak to you,'" Stern shared on his Monday show. "I spoke to him over the weekend, and I told him about my shock at this commentary, and he was apologetic. We talked for a while, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. I said, okay, you know, listen, we'll move on. We'll move on. So that was that. I'm not going to go into the details of the conversation, but I was pretty blunt. He seemed to get it. And he was gracious," Stern added. "I said to him basically at the end of the conversation, 'I think what you do on HBO is so important.' It was it was like the Writers Guild. We reached a tentative agreement," Stern said. "So we're back on good terms."

Last week, Stern addressed being on the outs with Maher and that it stemmed from comments Maher made about Stern during an episode of Maher's podcast, Club Random. "The guys played me a clip from Bill Maher's new podcast, and he was actually dumping on me," Stern shared. The long-running radio host was surprised by Maher's attack, assuming the two were on good terms after Stern appeared on Maher's HBO series. "I haven't spoken to Bill Maher in so long," Stern revealed. "I had years when I didn't talk to him when we were not friends. I did the show as a favor to him because we were repairing a relationship."

At one point in the podcast (with guest Julian Lennon), Maher addressed how he feels that Stern discusses his marriage to his second wife, Beth Ostrosky, too much publically. "He took a big shot at me. Basically, he says, 'Howard Stern always gets on the radio and says he loves his wife.' I've never been criticized for this. He goes, 'Haven't we had enough of that? What about his first wife? I feel really bad for her.'" Stern took issue with assumptions that Maher is making about Stern's personal life that Maher knows nothing about. "What a sexist thing to say. What a convoluted, nutty thing to say," Stern continued. "He says it must hurt [Berns'] feelings that I'm in love with a different woman. It's assuming that he knows something about my first marriage. That, of course, the man must be leaving the woman, and the woman must be devastated and be sitting around pining away for her famous man."

For his part, Stern doesn't see anything wrong with the way – and how much – he discusses his marriage. In fact, he hopes it's sending a positive message to his listeners. "I don't think I come on the air every day and say I love my wife. But I thought it was a pretty positive message, especially with my audience, to say to guys, 'Instead of ragging on our wives, how about talking how we appreciate and love them?'" he added. In fact, Stern reached out to Maher to find out what the deal was with the HBO host. "I wrote in an email, I said, 'Why don't you give me a phone call? Why don't you tell me what you think about my life and my marriage?' But of course, he never wrote me back. I just wanted to see how brave he was. If he was brave enough to call me and actually get on the phone with me, and zero response."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!