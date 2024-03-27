Posted in: Disney+, Hulu, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, fx networks, hulu, streaming

Hulu on Disney+ Rolls Out for U.S. Disney Bundle Subscribers: Details

"The Mouse" has officially rolled out Hulu on Disney+ for Disney Bundle subscribers in the U.S. Here's a look at what you need to know...

Disney CEO Bob Iger kept his word when he announced back near the end of 2023 that a combined Hulu and Disney+ experience would undergo a beta test run in December – with March 2024 as the target for a full rollout. That's because it's now March 2024, and "The Mouse" has officially launched Hulu on Disney+ in the U.S. for Disney Bundle subscribers. What that means is that Mickey Mouse and Bluey will be sharing its streaming neighborhood with American Horror Story – but does that mean that the witches of "Coven" are now officially "Disney Princesses"? But we digress… here's a look at what folks who take the bundle deal will be getting – with Hulu titles integrated into Disney+'s overall recommendations, sets, collections, and more.

Okay, a few things that you need to know. First up, Disney+ and Hulu will remain individual offerings. But if you're looking to have to jump apps to go from binging WandaVision to catching up on Only Murders in the Building, then the Disney Bundle might be the right route for you. If you're looking to check out bundle plans, they're available starting at $9.99 per month. If you're a Disney+ standalone user, you can expect to see some Hulu incentives to help make the case to upgrade your subscription to the Disney Bundle for $2 more per month.

"The collective power of Disney+ and Hulu – outstanding originals from the most powerful brands and studios in the industry, libraries filled with decades of iconic favorites, and industry-leading advertising and technological capabilities – is transformative," said Joe Earley, President of Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment. "Today's official launch of Hulu on Disney+ gives viewers even more opportunities to easily discover and enjoy thousands of titles all in one place, underscoring the extraordinary value of the Disney Bundle."

Disney Entertainment & ESPN President & CTO Aaron LaBerge added, "This marks the most significant technical, operational, and product evolution for Disney+ since its launch – one that reflects a wider technology transformation that we have been undertaking. That work is going to drive an enhanced, more engaging user experience with Disney+ and lays the foundation for the innovations and enhancements we are planning for the future."

