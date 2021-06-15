Human Resources: Nick Kroll Big Mouth Spinoff Announces New Cast Names

Netflix has announced some more names recently added to the cast list for their upcoming series Human Resources, a spinoff of the popular Nick Kroll creation Big Mouth. The cast lineup will include the previously mentioned Kroll, who was a voice on Big Mouth, alongside another past cast member, Maya Rudolph. New voices will be joining the already recognizable Kroll and Rudolph, including Aidy Bryant, Randall Park, and Keke Palmer. Past talents from Big Mouth, such as the writer Brandon Goodman & the Shame Wizard himself, David Thewlis, will be adding their voices to Human Resources.

Park will be voicing a character by the name of Logic Rock in the upcoming series. Human Resources will cover the professional lives of the monsters we've come to love and new ones we haven't met from Big Mouth.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Human Resources | Announcement | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TAyIrLRT-vA)

The monsters of Human Resources range greatly as life does from birth through puberty, such as the Depression Kitties we've seen before and some yet to announce themselves. There will be a full amount of complex characters in the mix, monsters that don't always fit into their assigned types from the logical acting emotionally and everything in between. Human Resources will be animated by the same people from Big Mouth, the Titmouse animators, whose other work includes The Midnight Gospel and Kinderwood. The animation company Brutus Pink was formed by the group after the concept of Human Resources began. The amount of animation content being developed by Netflix is sure something to be on the lookout for in the future. Human Resources is bound to continue to expand their cast and add more huge comedic names to the list. More of the monster universe from the minds at Big Mouth is still in development, but we can't wait to see what happens. Let us know in the comments below if you're looking forward to Human Resources!

