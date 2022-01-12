Human Resources: Recruitment Never Looked So Odd in New Netflix Teaser

Netflix's Human Resources is an upcoming series based on the creatures we've seen in Big Mouth, helping their humans and giving advice (some not as helpful). A new teaser for the adult animated workplace series gives us a look at what exactly recruitment might look like in this world of Hormone Monsters and Shame Wizards.

Real quick, all the Human Resources creatures in the photo above are relatable to me simply based on how they look, specifically Rick who appears to be one step closer to crumbling into dust particles. Anyways, the list of voices featured in this series has expanded and looks incredible. The all-star lineup includes Nick Kroll (of course), Rosie Perez, Jemaine Clement, Thandiwe Newton, Bobby Cannavale, Henry Winkler, and Maria Bamford. In Human Resources, Perez portrays Petra the Ambition Gremlin, Clement portrays Simon Sex, Newton plays Mona the Hormone Monstress, Cannavale plays Gavin the Hormone Monster, Winkler plays Keith from Grief, and Bamford plays Tito the Anxiety Mosquito. In terms of a creature I'm feeling closest to (*sigh* oh mental illness, you silly little bastard) is Tito the Anxiety Mosquito. Human Resources will be based on the lives of these creatures going through their daily lives helping humans be human, from love to anger and everything in-between.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Human Resources | Recruitment Teaser | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UN9pJGS_DSg)

From the inventive minds behind Big Mouth comes the even edgier and adult-ier Human Resources. The spinoff pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards, and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to childbirth to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the creatures are the protagonists, they have a lot of humanity themselves. The series is co-created and executive produced by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. Human Resources is produced by Brutus Pink and Titmouse, Inc. Human Resources premieres on Netflix on March 18th.