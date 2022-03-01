Human Resources: Work Gets Very Personal In Netflix Official Trailer

From logic rocks to shame wizards, the official trailer for Netflix's upcoming original series Human Resources has got it all and more so. The hilarious and crude realities of emotions and more breakthroughs in each part of this trailer, including topics of post-partum pregnancy, debating anxious feelings, and even the occasional f**k-ups found in humanity as a whole. Human Resources has some grown-up problems with professional creatures' solutions.

From the inventive minds that brought us the award-winning adult animation favorite Big Mouth comes the even edgier and adult-ier Human Resources. The spinoff pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards, and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves.

Featuring an all-star voice cast— including Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, and David Thewlis reprising their Big Mouth roles as well as Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Randall Park among others — Human Resources is not your normal day at the office. The series is co-created and executive produced by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin. More ridiculous scenes and incredible amounts of hilarious quotable moments are sure to fill this series based on this jam-packed official trailer. I could greatly relate to the logic rock in the beginning telling the man he doesn't have to stand and he'll eventually get off the plane. I've been there in that airplane/airport travel anxiety, and those situations will bring you back to reality real quick (and test how feel about humanity in stressful situations). In any case, it'll be awesome to see these creatures explore the messed up yet interesting world of adulthood when Human Resources premieres on Netflix on March 18th.