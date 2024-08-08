Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Human Vapor, Ishiro Honda, Japanese Science Fiction, korean drama, netflix

Human Vapor: Netflix Set to Remake Japanese Sci-Fi Classic as Series

Human Vapor, the 1960 Japanese sci-fi thriller directed by Godzilla creator Ishirō Honda, is set to be remade as a series by Netflix.

Human Vapor, the 1960 Japanese sci-fi thriller directed by Ishirō Honda, the original director of Godzilla, is getting remade as a Japanese-Korean TV series by Netflix. Oguri Shun and Aoi Yu will star in the co-production with Toho Studios. Human Vapor will be a modern reimagining of the original movie (considered a minor classic in Japan), which tells the story of a librarian who gains the ability to transform into a gaseous state after being subjected to radiation experiments. Using his newfound powers, he embarks on a series of bank robberies to financially support a struggling dancer he admires. The film is renowned for its exploration of power structures and societal oppression.

Yeon Sang-ho, known for "Train to Busan" and "Hellbound," is set to executive produce and has co-written the script alongside Ryu Yong-jae ("Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area"). Katayama Shinzo, whose credits include "Missing" and "Gannibal," will direct the series. The project marks the first-ever partnership between the streaming giant and the iconic Japanese studio. The series is being made in association with Wow Point.

Yeon said: "Among the proposals from Toho, to reimagine the 'Transforming Human Series", the genre of Science Fiction movies released by Toho in the 1950s and 1960s, including The Invisible Avenger (1954), The H-Man (1958) and The Secret of the Telegian (1960)] there was The Human Vapor. It is a 1960 film, but its sci-fi expressions are still impressively skillful. I believed that if it were reborn with modern visuals, it would be truly fascinating."

Katayama added: "I was intrigued by its blend of human drama and romantic elements despite featuring an absurd creature like the Human Vapor. I saw the potential to modernize this classic special effects piece with today's VFX CG and incorporate human drama to make it a very compelling work."

The duo spent about three years working on the script, focusing on updating the story for contemporary audiences while maintaining its core themes, and will probably be more emo than the original 1960 version. Yeon said: "While it is a sci-fi and thriller, at its core, it is a story about people. We focused on treating human emotions with care and portraying the characters' humanity through the script."

Katayama added: "We have received special permission to shoot in locations where filming is usually not allowed. I believe we will deliver visuals that have never been seen before."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!