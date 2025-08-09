Posted in: Amazon Studios, Movies, Sony, TV | Tagged: I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Know What You Did Last Summer: Madison Iseman on TV Series Legacy

Madison Iseman (Witchboard) spoke with Bleeding Cool about Prime Video's "I Know What You Did Last Summer" TV legacy and 2025 film thoughts.

Article Summary Madison Iseman reflects on starring in Prime Video’s I Know What You Did Last Summer TV adaptation.

Iseman discusses how the slasher franchise evolved from Lois Duncan’s original 1973 novel.

She shares insights into playing twin sisters with clashing personalities in the 2021 series.

Iseman expresses excitement for the franchise’s legacy and its new 2025 film continuation.

Madison Iseman has built an impressive filmography, which includes some very notable horror titles and franchises, including Tales of Halloween (2015), Ghost Squad (2015), Goosebumps, New Line's Annabelle Comes Home (2019), FX's American Horror Stories, and the Prime Video TV adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer. While promoting her latest work on the Chuck Russell remake of the classic horror franchise Witchboard, Iseman spoke to Bleeding Cool to reflect on the legacy she helped build on the Sara Goodman 2021 series, and her thoughts on the franchise returning to film with Columbia/Sony's 2025 incarnation from Jennifer Kaytin Robinson that reunites some of the cast of the 1997 original.

Both the film and TV adaptations are based on the 1973 Lois Duncan novel, which the author never intended to become a slasher franchise, but it changed thanks to Kevin Williamson. Iseman played twin sisters Lennon and Allison at odds with each other, with their contrasting personalities. The other main characters are their father (Bill Heck) and their friends Margot (Brianne Tju), Riley (Ashley Moore), Dylan (Ezekiel Goodman), and Johnny (Sebastian Amoruso). The series follows a group of youths having the time of their lives when the group gets into a fatal car accident forever changes their lives. After they get rid of the body, a mysterious ghost from their past emerges the following summer and starts terrorizing them, killing them one by one as the group tries to find out who the killer is and stop the bloodshed.

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Star Madison Iseman Grateful to Be Part of the Franchise's Legacy

This is a two-part question. I don't know if you have mixed feelings, because they have the reunion film of the original 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', and you were in the Prime Video TV adaptation. I was wondering if you had any thoughts on the latest one, and what your fondest memory was of working on the Sara Goodman series?

Anytime you get to work on something that has such an impact on so many people, I was so honored to be a part of the legacy of 'I Know You Did Last Summer.' It's one of those things that will always continue to be such a fan favorite. I'm so glad they got to do it again. I have actually not seen it yet, but I need to. I think it will be fun. It's fun to watch people take different interpretations of something that was so loved.

Much like we did with 'Witchboard,' everyone gets their own spin, and gets to do something the same but different. It's fun because with our TV show, obviously, we took the same IP, but it was also so vastly different in so many ways. I think it gives people an opportunity to fall in love with it again in a different way. It's on my list to go see right now. I have not had time to go to the movie theater, but I need to see it before it's out, because it would be a shame not to see it in the theaters. It's very exciting, I love that these things get to live on, and I think it just makes it all the more iconic.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025), which stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon, Billy Campbell, Gabbriette Bechtel, Austin Nichols, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Jennifer Love Hewitt, is in theaters. The Avenue and Highland's Witchboard, which also stars Melanie Jarnson, Charlie Tahan, and Antonia Desplat, comes to theaters on August 15th.

