I Wanna Rock: Paramount+ Docuseries Will Attempt to Define 80's Metal

Hitting on July 18th, Paramount+'s new three-part docuseries I Wanna Rock will take an inside look at the 80's glam metal scene.

I Wanna Rock: The 80's Metal Dream is a new three-part docuseries series coming to Paramount+. The three-part series debuts on July 18th, following members of the bands Skid Row, Winger, Twisted Sister, Vixen, and The Scream – and the fame, success, pitfalls, and more about the 80's rock scene. I am sure the episodes will also touch upon some of the bigger bands from that era as well, but kudos for getting five solid bands for this series, all had their strengths and weaknesses, but no doubt left an impression that is still being felt today. Check out the I Wanna Rock trailer below.

"I Wanna Rock" Is A Perfect Title

Paramount+ today announced that the new three-part docuseries I Wanna Rock: The 80's Metal Dream will premiere exclusively on the service Tuesday, July 18, in the U.S. and Canada, and internationally on Wednesday, July 19, in the U.K. and Australia, with further international markets to follow later this Summer. Hairspray. Spandex. Leather pants. I Wanna Rock: The 80's Metal Dream follows five young dreamers chasing stardom in the cutthroat world of '80s metal. Some will succeed, some will fail, but each will make you see an entirely new side of the metal genre.

Ep 101 – "I Wanna Be Somebody"

As '80s metal sweeps America, five rockers set out to make it in the world of hair spray and spandex.

Ep 102 – "Headed for Heartbreak"

Metal has been taken to new heights. As our rockers become stars, they battle personal demons, sexism – and even Congress.

Ep 103 – "Smells Like Change"

Tyler Measom. Produced by Van Toffler. Executive produced by David Kennedy, Nick Quested, Rick Krim, Matt Shay, Matt Weaver, Floris Bauer, Barry Barclay, and Joanna Zwickel. Bruce Gillmer, Michael Maniaci, and Vanessa WhiteWolf executive produce for MTV Entertainment Studios, with Jennifer Yandrisevits serving as Senior Director of The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios in partnership with Gunpowder & Sky. Directed and executive produced by. Produced by. Executive produced by, andandexecutive produce for MTV Entertainment Studios, withserving as Senior Director of Production

