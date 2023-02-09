Idris Elba's John Luther Returns in "The Fallen Sun" Trailer, Images With the sequel film hitting Netflix on March 10th, here are the official trailer & preview images for Idris Elba's Luther: The Fallen Sun.

In Luther: The Fallen Sun, Idris Elba & series creator Neil Cross' broken but noble hero is back on the case- whether folks want him to be or not. Co-starring Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley (returning as Martin Schenk), the streaming sequel to the hit BBC series finds a gruesome serial killer terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job… by any means necessary. With the series sequel film set to hit Netflix next month, we have a new set of preview images and an official trailer that offer a better sense of what Luther's getting himself into. And how prison might be the lesser of two evils…

With the feature film continuation of the hit BBC series set to hit theaters this month for a limited run, here's a look at the official trailer for Luther: The Fallen, hitting Netflix on March 10th:

Produced in association with the BBC, the streaming film is a sequel/continuation of the "Luther" saga that first began in 2010 on the BBC. Over the course of the show's five-season run, Elba would go on to earn two Golden Globe Awards and a Royal Television Society award for best actor award for his turn as John Luther. Directed by Emmy Award nominee Jamie Payne and written by Cross, Elba, Cross, and Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping & David Ready for Chernin Entertainment serve as producers. As far as executive producers go, we have Dan Finlay for Chernin Entertainment, Priscilla Parish for BBC Studios, and Kris Thykier.