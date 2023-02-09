Idris Elba's John Luther Returns in "The Fallen Sun" Trailer, Images

In Luther: The Fallen Sun, Idris Elba & series creator Neil Cross' broken but noble hero is back on the case- whether folks want him to be or not. Co-starring Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley (returning as Martin Schenk), the streaming sequel to the hit BBC series finds a gruesome serial killer terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job… by any means necessary. With the series sequel film set to hit Netflix next month, we have a new set of preview images and an official trailer that offer a better sense of what Luther's getting himself into. And how prison might be the lesser of two evils…

Andy Serkis as David Robey Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2023
Andy Serkis as David Robey Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2023
luther
Hattie Morahan as Corinne Aldrich Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2023
Cynthia Erivo as Odette Raine Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2023
Cynthia Erivo as Odette Raine Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2023
luther
Dermot Crowley as Martin Schenk Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2023
Idris Elba as John Luther Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2023
Idris Elba as John Luther Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2023
luther
Andy Serkis as David Robey Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2023
Lauren Ajufo as Anya Raine Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2023
Lauren Ajufo as Anya Raine Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2023
luther
Cynthia Erivo as Odette Raine and Dermot Crowley as Martin Schenk Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2023
Andy Serkis as David Robey Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2023
Andy Serkis as David Robey Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2023
luther
Idris Elba as John Luther Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2023
Idris Elba as John Luther Cr: Netflix © 2023
Idris Elba as John Luther Cr: Netflix © 2023
luther
Cynthia Erivo as Odette Raine Cr: Netflix © 2023
Vincent Regan as Dennis McCabe Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2023
Vincent Regan as Dennis McCabe Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2023
luther
Thomas Coombes as Archie Woodward Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2023

With the feature film continuation of the hit BBC series set to hit theaters this month for a limited run, here's a look at the official trailer for Luther: The Fallen, hitting Netflix on March 10th:

Produced in association with the BBC, the streaming film is a sequel/continuation of the "Luther" saga that first began in 2010 on the BBC. Over the course of the show's five-season run, Elba would go on to earn two Golden Globe Awards and a Royal Television Society award for best actor award for his turn as John Luther. Directed by Emmy Award nominee Jamie Payne and written by Cross, Elba, Cross, and Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping & David Ready for Chernin Entertainment serve as producers. As far as executive producers go, we have Dan Finlay for Chernin Entertainment, Priscilla Parish for BBC Studios, and Kris Thykier.

luther
Image: Netflix

