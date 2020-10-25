Impact Bound for Glory Recap – Moose and EC3 Settle Their Differences

Moose had his final showdown with EC3 at Impact Wrestling's Bound for Glory PPV, but what was EC3's true motivation? Find out below.

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel, where I watch all the wrestling I can possibly stomach — sometimes more — and tell you about it so you can do something more productive with your life. At this point, Bleeding Cool is pretty much holding all of human civilization together with our adherence to the Social Contract.

From Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, comes Impact Wrestling's biggest PPV of the year: Bound for Glory. Tonight's card features a Call Your Shot Gauntlet match where the winner earns a title shot at a time and place of their choosing as if the title shot was money, and they were putting it somewhere for safekeeping, like a bank. Plus, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel, TJP, Jordynne Grace, Willie Mack, and Rohit Raju will face off in a 6-Way Scramble for the Impact X-Division Championship. Also, The Good Brothers, The North, Ace Austin, and Madman Fulton, and The Motor City Machine Guns compete in a 4-Way for the Impact Tag Team Championship. Eddie Edwards takes on Ken Shamrock. Moose faces Ec3 in an undisclosed location (read: another part of Skyway Studios) for the TNA Championship. Kylie Rae challenges Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship. And in the main event, Rich Swann fights Eric Young for the Impact World Championship.

Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory Recap Part 3

Gia Miller interviews The North. Josh Alexander talks about how they held the titles for a year, blah blah blah, doesn't that ever get old? He says they'll take their titles back at Bound for Glory and they're not concerned about these other newcomers. Ethan Page says they're not just gonna win. They're gonna hurt somebody. Page is super riled up and cuts an 80s wrestling promo on the Motor City Machine Guns for holding his belts for 94 days. Then we see a video recap of the feud between EC3 and Moose.

Moose vs. EC3 – TNA Championship Match

At an "undisclosed location," a phrase which here means a poorly lit room somewhere in Skyway Studios, EC3 beats up some jobbers. It looks kind of like Raw Underground, actually. Is this what happened to Shane McMahon? Moose shows up with the TNA Championship, but EC3 has disappeared. Only his lackeys, dressed like Retribution, are there. Moose gets in the ring and calls for EC3, who stands up in some nearby bleachers. He gets in the ring.

There's some very cheap-sounding New Wave dance music playing as the soundtrack to this match, which is… weird. Moose beats the crap out of EC3 while EC3 laughs. Moose is wearing all white, which soon gets splattered with EC3's blood. Moose demands to know why EC3 has been tormenting Moose. EC3 fights back briefly, but Moose kicks his ass again.

They brawl outside the ring, and EC3 tosses Moose onto a steel guardrail that was leaning against a wall. EC3 gets in a good chunk of offense here for the first time all match, smashing Moose's head into the ring post over and over. EC3 lectures Moose about what it means to be a champion. He spends too much time doing that and Moose manages to spear him.

Both men get to their feet slowly. Moose beats EC3 with the belt and then his fists. This beating is intercut with flashbacks of EC3 taunting Moose. Moose beats him until he's a bloody pulp. He asks him if this is what he wants. EC3 shouts "Yesss!" The crowd of EC3 lackeys chant "Moose." Moose finishes off EC3 with a belt shot. EC3's lackeys carry him off while Moose looks more determined than ever with the TNA Championship in hand.

Winner (I guess?): Moose

This match had a lot of build and I kinda liked the story leading into it, and I like the way it ended, but Impact's cinematic matches with their weird soundtracks are hard to take seriously. From a story perspective though, I thought this was good. It puts Moose over which is the right thing to do because he has more potential than maybe anyone in Impact.

Bleeding Cool's live (ish) recapping of Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory continues. To catch up on all the results from Bound for Glory tonight, click on the links for each match down below. And if you're feeling FOMO because you didn't get to actually watch these matches, you'll eventually be able to see them on Impact Plus. Bleeding Cool will also be covering tomorrow's WWE Hell in a Cell PPV in similar fashion, so you don't have to waste your time watching that either! Just check back here tomorrow for all the results and our famed insightful commentary.

This post is part of a multi-part series: The Shovel: Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory Edition 10/24/2020.