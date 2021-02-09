Impact Preview: 4 Matches, 1 Contract Signing Set for Tonight

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from just off camera in the Senate Impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Like Cyrano de Bergerac, your El Presidente is whispering to the House Impeachment managers what to say while they address the Senate. Hopefully, comrades, I don't get my wired crossed while bringing you this preview of tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling, or Representative Joe Neguse will start talking about Tommy Dreamer getting a title shot at the age of 50, and comrades, there's no way a majority of the Senate would vote for that. Haw haw haw haw haw! It would be ridiculous!
But back to business, comrades. Let's talk about this Impact preview. Tonight, Tommy Dreamer and Rich Swann will sign the contract for their match at No Surrender this weekend. Swann offered the title shot to Dreamer as a birthday present, which is the height of neptism, comrades. There's also a tag team championship match happening tonight, an 8-man tag that will probably be the main event, some more drama between the Knockouts tag team champions and their rivals, and most shockingly, the return of ODB to the ring!
Check out the matches happening tonight on Impact in the photo gallery below. Until I see you again for the recap tonight, my friends: socialism or death.
Impact champion Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer will sign the contract for their match at No Surrender tonight.
The Good Brothers will put the Impact Tag Team Championships on the line against Cowboy James Storm and Chris Sabin tonight.
A returning ODB will take on Kimber Lee tonight on Impact.
One half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Kiera Hogan, will face Nevaeh on Impact tonight.
Chrs Bey, Christian Navarro, Faivari, and Ace Austin will take on Trey Miguel, Suicide, Josh Alexander, and Willie Mack tonight.
