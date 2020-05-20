Impact Wrestling Launches New AXS TV Show to Tell History of TNA

If you're a pro wrestling fan who still has an hour left in the week that isn't already devoted to watching wrestling, I've got good news for you. Impact Wrestling has announced a new television show, Impact in 60, to air on AXS TV on Tuesdays following each episode of Impact Wrestling. Called Impact in 60, the show will be a documentary exploring the history of Impact from back in the TNA days to the present. Each episode of the show will feature a collection of matches themed after a wrestler, championship, faction, or match type.

The press release reveals what's in store for the next month:

IMPACT in 60 kicks off Tuesday, June 2 with the "Best of the Asylum Years," highlighting rarely seen footage from the infancy of TNA with matches featuring former NWA Heavyweight Champions A.J. Styles and Raven, among others. The June schedule also includes a look at the revolutionary high-flying X-Division Championship featuring Jay Lethal and Christopher Daniels (June 9), the greatest IMPACT World Heavyweight Title matches with Kurt Angle and Austin Aries (June 16), the legendary stable Aces & Eights including the show-stopping Bully Ray vs. Jeff Hardy match (June 23), and wrestling legend Mick Foley's most epic battles against Sting, Samoa Joe and more (June 30).

Impacy Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore said in the press release, "Thanks to the tremendous feedback from fans of IMPACT on AXS TV and the success of our first TNA television special, we are taking a great step forward to bolster the IMPACT Wrestling Tuesday night block. From the thousands of hours of thrilling action in our library, we created IMPACT in 60 to celebrate the legacy of the incredible performers who have competed for us and provide a fun trip down memory lane for the TNA faithful." The first episode of Impact in 60 will air on June 2nd.