Impact Wrestling Preview – Kenny Omega Wrestles on Impact Tonight

Impact Wrestling is airing on a new night tonight. Well, a new old night. Wanting no part of WWE NXT, which will move to Tuesdays starting next week, Impact Wrestling airs on its original night, Thursday this week and for the foreseeable future. And for the first show back on Thursday nights, Impact has a big main event planned: AEW Champion Kenny Omega will wrestle, teaming with the Good Brothers to take on Impact champ Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards.
Last night on AEW Dynamite, Omega reunited with the Young Bucks when they turned on Jon Moxley to rejoin the Elite. Since Impact is taped well in advance, who knows how that may impact tonight's show, but wouldn't it be nice for Generation Me to make their TNA return? No? Well, there's plenty of other stuff planned for tonight as well, including a six-woman Knockouts tag team match, Deaner vs. Chris Sabin, and surely more to be announced during the show.
Below, check out the gallery of match graphics from Impact's website, including plans for a Susan vs. Jazz match on Before the Impact and a Trey-focused Impact in 60 that will follow tonight's show.
AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and the former Impact Tag Team champs The Good Brothers will take on Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards in the main event of Impact Wrestling tonight, ahead of Omega and Swann's title vs. title match at Impact Rebellion later this month.
In a six-women Knockouts division tag team match, Alisha Edwards, Nevaeh, and Tenille Dashwood will team up against Jordynne Grace, Havok, and Rosemary.
Deaner will take on Chris Sabin to further the feud between Sabin and James Storm and Violent by Design on tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling.
On the Impact preshow, Before the Impact, Knockouts legend Jazz will take on Susan.
Trey Miguel will be featured on tonight's episode of Impact in 60, airing after Impact on AXS TV.
