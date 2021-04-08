Impact Wrestling Preview – Kenny Omega Wrestles on Impact Tonight

Impact Wrestling is airing on a new night tonight. Well, a new old night. Wanting no part of WWE NXT, which will move to Tuesdays starting next week, Impact Wrestling airs on its original night, Thursday this week and for the foreseeable future. And for the first show back on Thursday nights, Impact has a big main event planned: AEW Champion Kenny Omega will wrestle, teaming with the Good Brothers to take on Impact champ Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards.

Last night on AEW Dynamite, Omega reunited with the Young Bucks when they turned on Jon Moxley to rejoin the Elite. Since Impact is taped well in advance, who knows how that may impact tonight's show, but wouldn't it be nice for Generation Me to make their TNA return? No? Well, there's plenty of other stuff planned for tonight as well, including a six-woman Knockouts tag team match, Deaner vs. Chris Sabin, and surely more to be announced during the show.

Below, check out the gallery of match graphics from Impact's website, including plans for a Susan vs. Jazz match on Before the Impact and a Trey-focused Impact in 60 that will follow tonight's show.