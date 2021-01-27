Impact Wrestling Ratings Back on the Rise This Week

After an appearance by Tony Khan totally tanked the Impact Wrestling ratings last week, the show has recovered and is back on the rise according to the ratings report on Showbuzz Daily. Impact came in 118th place in the top 150 cable shows this week, the highest the show has reached this year.

With No Tony Khan Live Appearance, Impact Ratings Increase

Impact drew 186,000 viewers this week, up from 147,000 last week when viewers tuned out in droves as soon as they learned Tony Khan was in the building. Likewise, amongst people 18-49, who also bailed when Tony broke his promise to not become an on-screen authority figure, Impact's rating was back up from a .03 to a .05. It's amazing what removing one undesirable element can do to improve a program overall.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Everyone knows that The Chadster isn't the type of person to gloat. But after all the pain Tony Khan has personally caused The Chadster and his family through AEW defeating NXT in the ratings wars every Wednesday night, The Chadster needs to make a special exception. Clearly, it's in Impact Wrestling's best interest to end this crossover immediately, and if that should have an effect on AEW's ability to compete with NXT, well, The Chadster certainly won't complain about that.

In fact, The Chadster is certain his beautiful wife Keighleyanne would agree with him if she were around right now. Where the heck is she, anyway? She promised me she'd be home for dinner.

…

Well, wherever she is tonight, The Chadster is sure that she agrees that Tony Khan should stay off Impact from now on.