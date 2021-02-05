Impact Wrestling Ratings Drop This Week; Is AEW Magic Wearing Off?

Guess who's back. Back again. Chad is back. Tell your friends! Howdy, folks! The Chadster is back to talk about the Impact Wrestling ratings for this week, which show that even bonafide ratings draw like Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone lose some of their luster when they're overexposed. Impact fell in the ratings from 118th place last week to 125th place.

Tony Khan Continues to Drag Down Impact Ratings

Impact has spent a lot of time lately focusing on its ongoing crossover with AEW. But like the popular meme of a man ignoring his girlfriend to check out another woman, is AEW forgetting about Impact in favor if its hot new partner, NJPW? The extent of this week's AEW crossover on Impact was yet another paid advertisement from Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone, where Khan once again relentlessly mocked Impact as a joke and beneath him. Maybe Impact's audience is starting to listen?

Impact had 173,000 viewers this week, down from 186,000 last week, according to Showbuzz Daily. In the 18-49 demographic, Impact scored a .05, even with last week. So that's thirteen thousand viewers that tuned out thanks to Tony Khan, the ratings jinx. This week.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

The more Impact's ratings suffer thanks to Tony Khan, the more it becomes clear that they should drop this crossover with AEW. And The Chadster isn't just saying that because doing so would help The Chadster's favorite show, NXT, compete with Dynamite. The Chadster is genuinely concerned for Impact Wrestling's wellbeing, you understand. As soon as Impact ditches this dead weight, The Chadster is sure their ratings will go back up, probably to the TNA days. It's your move, Impact.