Impact Wrestling Ratings Drop This Week; Is AEW Magic Wearing Off?

Posted on | by Chad McMahon | Comments

Guess who's back. Back again. Chad is back. Tell your friends! Howdy, folks! The Chadster is back to talk about the Impact Wrestling ratings for this week, which show that even bonafide ratings draw like Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone lose some of their luster when they're overexposed. Impact fell in the ratings from 118th place last week to 125th place.

The official logo of Impact Wrestling.
The official logo of Impact Wrestling.

Tony Khan Continues to Drag Down Impact Ratings

Impact has spent a lot of time lately focusing on its ongoing crossover with AEW. But like the popular meme of a man ignoring his girlfriend to check out another woman, is AEW forgetting about Impact in favor if its hot new partner, NJPW? The extent of this week's AEW crossover on Impact was yet another paid advertisement from Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone, where Khan once again relentlessly mocked Impact as a joke and beneath him. Maybe Impact's audience is starting to listen?

Impact had 173,000 viewers this week, down from 186,000 last week, according to Showbuzz Daily. In the 18-49 demographic, Impact scored a .05, even with last week. So that's thirteen thousand viewers that tuned out thanks to Tony Khan, the ratings jinx. This week.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So graphic, made by me, The Chadster. Graphic design is my passion.
The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So graphic, made by me, The Chadster. Graphic design is my passion.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

The more Impact's ratings suffer thanks to Tony Khan, the more it becomes clear that they should drop this crossover with AEW. And The Chadster isn't just saying that because doing so would help The Chadster's favorite show, NXT, compete with Dynamite. The Chadster is genuinely concerned for Impact Wrestling's wellbeing, you understand. As soon as Impact ditches this dead weight, The Chadster is sure their ratings will go back up, probably to the TNA days. It's your move, Impact.

About Chad McMahon

Chad McMahon, otherwise known as The Chadster, is a lifelong professional wrestling fan and now journalist. Chad’s interests also include comic books, movies, netflix, and other sports including football, baseball and basketball, both college and professional. Chad drives a Miata and is married to Keighleyanne. He loves WWE with all his heart and soul.

twitter  