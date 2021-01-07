Impact Wrestling Ratings Improve Against Georgia Election Coverage

Following a two-week holiday break during which Impact Wrestling aired Best of 2020 clip shows, Tuesday's new episode of Impact saw ratings and viewership increase as Impact reentered the Top 150 cable shows as tracked by Showbuzz Daily. Though Impact did not return to pre-Holiday levels, it faced strong coverage of election night in Georgia, where two Senate races determined the fate of Joe Biden's first two years as President via control of the Senate. The national attention paid to the elections saw all but two of the top 25 slots in the cable rankings taken up by cable news.

Impact Wrestling Ratings Look Promising

Coming off the holiday break, Impact seemingly regained some of the audience it picked up thanks to an AEW crossover late last year. Twitch viewership approached 6,000 during the show, double usual numbers in 2020. Viewership ticked up to 148,000 viewers, down from 177,000 for the most recent pre-holiday episode and down from the peak of 221,000 viewers for the first episode after the AEW crossover started, and up from the 103,000 viewers recorded for the final episode of 2020. In the 18-49 demographic, Impact scored a .04, up from last week's .01 but down from the December 15th episode's .05. Still, considering the competition, Impact did pretty well for its first episode of 2020.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

The Chadster doesn't really have a horse in the race when it comes to Impact's ratings. That's to say, The Chadster can still get it up and bone his wife regardless of how the company performs, which is definitely not the case with WWE and AEW, whose ratings are tied intrinsically to The Chadster's sexual vitality. Even still, it's nice to see them doing well.