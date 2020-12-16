Still Hanging In There – Impact Wrestling Barely Stays in Top 150

Impact Wrestling barely held onto a spot in the Top 150 cable shows this week after hitting a modern-day ratings high for last week's show. This was the second episode of Impact Wrestling since the company began a crossover with AEW that saw Kenny Omega win the AEW Championship and then show up on Dynamite with it last week. But just one week later, the show is ranked lower than it was the week before the crossover, though viewership remains up and rating in the 18-49 demographic steady.

Impact Viewership Falls One Week After Big Crossover Episode

Impact Wrestling drew 177,000 viewers to the show this week, down from last week's massive 221,000. Likewise, this week's Impact was down from a .08 to a .05 in viewers 18-49. But compared to the episode that aired the week before the crossover, Impact is still up 11,000 viewers while the demo rating remains the same. Impact was ranked 143rd place this week, just barely inside the Top 150. On Twitch, which saw viewership rise from the usual 2,000-3,000 viewers to over 50,000 viewers for the first crossover episode fell back down to a peak of 13,000 viewers this week, still a big increase over the regular numbers.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Well, well, well, well, well, well, well, well, well. It looks like the Kenny Omega bump didn't last very long, did it? The Chadster may have had literally the worst day of my entire life earlier this week when I learned that WWE Raw hit an all-time ratings low and got less 18-49 viewers than Dynamite, but now I know that wrestling ratings are down across the board and that wasn't WWE's fault at all. That's a relief for the Chadster as it should be for everyone. If a man can't count on WWE to score the best ratings, then what can he count on in this cold and lonely world?