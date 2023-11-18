Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: adam cole, AEW Full Gear, mjf, recaps, wrestling

Injured Adam Cole to Defend MJF's AEW Championship at Full Gear

Chaos reigns at Full Gear as MJF's brought away in an ambulance and an already injured Adam Cole Cole steps up to defend his title in the main event for him! 🚑😡🤼

Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬 The Chadster cannot believe the lengths Tony Khan is going to just to mess with The Chadster\'s mind. Like, it\'s just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤦‍♂️ Tony Khan does it again at AEW Full Gear, and The Chadster can\'t help but let you know all about it, not that The Chadster wants to give AEW any more attention than it already steals from WWE!

So check this out, wrestling fans. Despite having the AEW Championship match in the main event, MJF also agreed to defend the ROH Tag Team Championship against The Gunns, even though his partner, Adam Cole, was injured. Can you believe that? Now, MJF made a deal with Samoa Joe to team with him in exchange for a future title shot, and they managed to keep those titles, but only after Cole showed up on crutches to cause a distraction, allowing Joe to get the victory. 😒 Trust The Chadster, that kind of cheap outcome never flies in WWE!

But then, The Gunns – like the sneaky snakes they are – attacked MJF post-match, targeting his leg to soften him up for his main event match against their Bullet Club teammate Jay White. 🐍 And what does AEW do? They stretcher MJF and load him into an ambulance! Yeah, you heard it right. And he could only plead to a helpless Cole not to "let them take my title" as he was driven away. Cue the dramatics, because AEW just loves that cheap brand of storytelling. 🙄

After a victory for Sting, Adam Copeland, and Darby Allin to kick off the PPV, Tony Schiavone drops a bombshell that the main event is canceled, and Jay White will be crowned the new champ. But hold up, wait a minute! Adam Cole steps up, claiming he'll defend MJF's title even though, let's remember, the dude just had ankle surgery two weeks ago! The Chadster means, seriously?! 🚑

To add yet another layer to this overbooked cake, some mysterious person in a devil mask has been taking out MJF's buddies left and right, and we're supposed to sit here quivering in anticipation for the big reveal. Will MJF make a heroic return? Is Cole going to go through with wrestling? 😵 It's a circus, folks, and not the good kind like WWE puts on.

Clearly, Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, okay? He thinks this soap-opera-level drama can stand toe-to-toe with the sheer spectacle and grandeur of WWE premium live events? As if! 😤 The Chadster is telling you not to fall for Khan's convoluted, chaotic sideshow. And if you already threw your cash at this PPV, The Chadster thinks you ought to be marching straight to customer service and demanding your money back!

Friends, this is all just one big ploy for attention that AEW is trying to pull. Meanwhile, WWE delivers quality drama, action, and most importantly, respect for the business. 🤼💼 How much more of this nonsense can fans stomach before they realize that WWE is and always will be the top dog in entertainment wrestling?

Tony Khan, you've really done it now. You've gone and cheese off The Chadster to levels previously unimaginable. And for what? To try and scratch at the towering monument that is WWE? Please. 😒

And speaking of things Tony Khan has ruined, he might as well have punctured The Chadster's Mazda Miata tires with all this stress he's causing. Yeah, The Chadster drives a sleek Mazda, no big deal. As The Chadster was trying to chill out with a White Claw seltzer 🍹– the only drink that can soothe The Chadster's frazzled nerves – The Chadster got another peek at Khan lurking behind The Chadster while shopping for more White Claws. Seriously, this guy's everywhere. Turned around, and poof, gone. He's like a bad Smash Mouth song that won't get out of The Chadster's head. Except even the dulcet tones of "All Star" can't make this any better. 🌟

Stay strong, wrestling fans. Don't let AEW's shenanigans cloud your judgment. Stick with The Chadster, a lone beacon of unbiased journalism in a sea of AEW apologists. The Chadster, alongside true paragons of objective reporting like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger, will continue to uphold the sacred truth of wrestling. Does Tony Khan haunt their days and nights too? 😩 Probably, because clearly, he's obsessed with trying to knock us all down. But The Chadster? Never. 🚫 The Chadster out. 🎤✌️

TONIGHT@thekiaforum#AEWFullGear

On PPV now! AEW World Championship Match@AdamColePro vs @JayWhiteNZ With MJF hospitalized and unable to defend the AEW Title tonight, his partner Adam Cole has volunteered to step in to fight the main event, it will be Jay White vs Adam Cole! pic.twitter.com/uRrkCgJyxW — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

