Intertwined Is Now Streaming On Disney+: Trailer & Poster Released

Intertwined is a new series that has dropped on Disney+ today, and as part of Disney+ Day (a day-long multimedia celebration of all things streaming on Disney+'s second anniversary), a poster and trailer for the series were released. Personally, and it is my job to know these things, I had no clue what this was until this morning, but after watching the trailer I think me and my daughter will really enjoy watching it. I love me a good time travel story, and 1994 ruled. Check out the trailer and poster for Intertwined down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Disney Intertwined | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tKknIsLm-48)

Intertwined Synopsis

Allegra dreams of being part of the Eleven O'Clock musical theater company and becoming the star of "Freaky Friday", a play that consecrated her grandmother years ago. Grandmother Cocó is a living legend in the world of musical comedy and has a complicated relationship with her daughter Caterina, Allegra's mother. Allegra's life is completely altered when she finds a mysterious bracelet in her home that sends her back to 1994, the year Caterina was her age and took her first steps in Eleven O'Clock while living in the shadow of Cocó, a star, at the peak of his career. By learning about her mother and grandmother's past, Allegra will not only help heal the wounds and bring the family together, but she will also discover that while the past cannot be changed, there is a lot to learn from it.

That actually sounds really good! I have a lot of questions, mostly why didn't Disney promote this series more, but I guess when you announce 4,871 new series and films in a three-hour period, some things will slip through the cracks. Hopefully, this lives up to the premise. Intertwined is streaming now on Disney+, one of many new drops waiting for you on the streamer courtesy of Disney+ Day.