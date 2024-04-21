Posted in: AMC, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amc, amc plus, anne rice, interview with the vampire, preview, season 2, trailer

Interview with the Vampire Cast Explains Why Your Friends Should Watch

Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman & Eric Bogosian on why you should watch AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire.

With three weeks to go until the second season of Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire gets unleashed across our screens, AMC has come up with a unique way to promote the series – by getting the word out to their friends. With three weeks to go until the series returns, there's more than enough time for newbies to catch – at this point, you could stream one episode every other day and still be done in time. But just in case you might be lacking when it comes to pitching, Reid, Anderson, Hayles, Zaman, and Bogosian have teamed up for a brief video that you can show whoever it is you're trying to convert to your cause where they offer up all of the reasons why they should check out the show.

Here's a look at the cast of the AMC/AMC+ series helping you make the case when it comes to recruiting new viewers to Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire:

Watching #InterviewWithTheVampire is better with a companion. Send this to someone who you think deserves to join the coven. pic.twitter.com/z3gf4eEpkt — Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) April 20, 2024 Show Full Tweet

With a major focus of the upcoming season being on the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, we learn how Louis (Anderson) and Armand (Zaman) came to meet – and with that, we also learn the old-world rules when it comes to being a vampire. And these aren't rules that were made to be broken – like a vampire killing another vampire. Here's a look back at AMC's teaser, "The Laws of Being a Vampire," followed by a look at what else we know about the second season so far:

And here's the extended look at the second season that was released earlier this month – with AMC/AMC+'s Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire returning on May 12th:

Previously, we learned that Ben Daniels and Roxane Duran (The White Ribbon, Riviera) had joined the cast to play Santiago and Madeleine. In addition, Bally Gill (Sherwood, Slow Horses) has joined the series, with David Costabile (Breaking Bad, Billions, Suits) set to guest star. Here's a look back at the extended clip & sneak peek from the second season of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with an official overview of what's to come:

Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and Claudia conspired to kill Lestat, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires, and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

