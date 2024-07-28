Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV | Tagged: amc, anne rice, interview with the vampire, season 3

Interview with the Vampire Drops Lyric Video for Lestat's "Long Face"

AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire dropped an official lyric video for Lestat de Lioncourt's (Sam Reid) song "Long Face."

Well, damn! Never let it be said that AMC and Rolin Jones's (Perry Mason, Weeds) Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire didn't understand the "assignment" when it came to this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). Look, we were more than happy to just have them there – we had pretty low expectations when it came to Season 3 intel, what with the second season having wrapped recently. Well, we have never been happier to be wrong because that extended teaser/preview showing Reid's Lestat in full-on rock god mode and getting a confirmation on how Daniel (Bogosian) is going to fit into all of this was everything. Even better, we got a chance to hear Lestat's musical side with "Long Face" – and now, AMC has released an official lyric music video for the track. Side note? How cool would it be if we got one of these every month until the show returns?

In season three, resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller 'Interview With The Vampire,' the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can—by starting a band and going on tour," read the official overview for the third season. "Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed, and others we can't tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time, and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified. Now, here's a look at the official lyric video for Lestat de Lioncourt's "Long Face":

Speaking with The Los Angeles Times, Jones shared that they're looking to create "a little pop masterpiece" next season – dropping the names of two powerfully influential musicals that are setting the bar. "Lestat becomes a rock star. Let's start there. We're going to do a lot with that and are excited about potentially working with Daniel Hart, who's done the music for the first two seasons," Jones shared. "We're going to try to beat 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' and 'Rocky Horror.' We're about to try to make a little pop masterpiece."

Mark Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

