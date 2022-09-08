Interview with the Vampire Official Trailer Previews Anne Rice Adapt

With less than a month to go until our favorite time of the year (Halloween), we're also that much closer to the series premiere of AMC & showrunner Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. With Sam Reid (Lambs of God, The Hunting) as Lestat De Lioncourt, Jacob Anderson (Doctor Who: Flux) as Louis De Point Du Lac, Bailey Bass ("Avatar" sequels) as Claudia, and Eric Bogosian (Talk Radio) as interviewer Daniel Molloy, the series has done an excellent job of teasing its tone and vibe. But now we have the newest official trailer, and this is the one that brings much more of the story and the characters into focus.

The series also stars newcomer Kalyne Coleman as Grace, Christian Robinson (BMF, Power Book III: Raising Kanan) as Levi, Assad Zaman (Hotel Portofino, Small Axe) as Rashid, and Maura Grace Athari (Quarantine Therapy). Now here's a look at the official trailer for AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, premiering on October 2nd:

A luxury apartment covering an entire single floor of a high rise. Where the Vampire has granted the interview with the man he once judged to be unworthy. And where the journalist Daniel Molloy has hustled, for a second shot at the interview that got away from him 40 years earlier… Based on Anne Rice's iconic novel, Interview with The Vampire follows Louis' epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy. Chafing at the limitations of life as a black man in 1900's New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist Lestat's offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis's intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat's newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement. A sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice's revolutionary gothic novel.

With showrunner Jones writing and executive producing, the seven-episode first season of Interview with the Vampire is set to premiere sometime this fall and is currently in production (along with Mayfair Witches) in New Orleans. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) executive produces, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- including Interview with the Vampire, Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.