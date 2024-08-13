Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amc, anne rice, interview with the vampire, preview, season 3

Interview with the Vampire Season 3 Sets Late November Shoot Date

A new Production List reports AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 3 has a late November shoot date set for Prague and Paris.

At this point, AMC and Rolin Jones's (Perry Mason, Weeds) Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire is making a very strong case for how you treat your viewers between seasons while also getting them psyched for what's to come. An extended overview for a season that hadn't begun filming in earnest yet, a teaser previewing Reid's Lestat in full-on rock god mode that also confirmed how Daniel (Bogosian) fits into all of this, and a lyric music video for the single "Long Face" – that's pretty damn impressive. Now, it looks like we might have an update – courtesy of the FTIA Production List. In this week's edition, the third season has a shoot date listed as November 30, 2024, in two locations – Paris, France, and Prague, Czech Republic. If true, that falls in line with rumblings over the past few months that production on Season 3 would get underway before the holidays.

Here's a look at a screencap of the FTIA Production List listing from this week that notes the November shoot date and locations – followed by a look back at what else we know about the third season so far:

In season three, resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller 'Interview With The Vampire,' the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can—by starting a band and going on tour," read the official overview for the third season. "Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed, and others we can't tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time, and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified. Now, here's a look at the official lyric video for Lestat de Lioncourt's "Long Face":

Speaking with The Los Angeles Times, Jones shared that they're looking to create "a little pop masterpiece" next season – dropping the names of two powerfully influential musicals that are setting the bar. "Lestat becomes a rock star. Let's start there. We're going to do a lot with that and are excited about potentially working with Daniel Hart, who's done the music for the first two seasons," Jones shared. "We're going to try to beat 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' and 'Rocky Horror.' We're about to try to make a little pop masterpiece."

Mark Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

