Is AEW Teasing Kurt Angle As Their Big Hall of Famer Signing?

When Paul Wight made his AEW debut on Dynamite this past Wednesday night, he sent the wrestling universe into detective mode overdrive when he promised that another "hall of fame worthy" superstar would be signing with AEW and would debut at tomorrow night's Revolution pay per view. This was expanded on by AEW President Tony Khan during an appearance on SiriusXM's Busted Open radio show, who promised it would be newsworthy and that "he is one of my favorite wrestlers of all time."

"It's one of my favorite wrestlers of all time…he's gonna do great things for us."@TonyKhan discusses the surprise @AEW signing that will show up on #AEWRevolution

So over the past few days, fans have thrown out tons of names, ranging from the extremely unlikely (Steve Austin, The Undertaker, The Rock) to their dream signings (CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, Batista) and everyone in between. But this morning, an unquestionable legend threw a big old piece of bait out into the Twitter pond, and boy, oh boy are fans biting:

Yes, WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle just laid a huge tease for the world to think about and of course, everyone is now pointing to the Wrestling Machine as the hinted-at superstar that has signed with AEW. And Angle would certainly fit the bill going off of what Wight and Khan have hinted at. He's obviously Hall of Fame-worthy, he would generate all kinds of talk and attention for the brand, and he's on many (if not most) fan's all-time favorites lists. Angle's bonafides are simply unquestionable.

What is very questionable though, is what exactly Kurt Angle could do for AEW and for how long? He's 52 years old and he's working with a pretty banged-up body. He's always dealt with pretty severe neck and spinal problems and if you've seen him lately, he seems to have trouble standing up straight and even walking normally. This is in no way a dig at Angle or me trying to diminish him; he's right at the top of my favorites list and he looks to be in amazing shape, looking more cut than he maybe ever has. I've seen Angle wrestle live twice in the past couple of years (once in a cage match against AEW's Cody Rhodes at an independent show and in his "farewell match" against Baron Corbin at Wrestlemania 35) and he can still go. But pro wrestling is cruel and if you keep tempting fate with injuries and age, eventually it will bite you.

Now if Angle is signing on with AEW to do some simple one-off match or couple of matches and then will transition to a non-wrestling role, this could be mutually beneficial. Angle can still be involved in wrestling, have an easy non-traveling schedule, and get a true farewell match that won't see him do a boring, uninspired job for someone like Baron Corbin. And for AEW, they get another legit legend on their books that gives them more of a rub as a legit mega-brand wrestling destination.

This could all end up being nonsense and the huge star AEW signed is the legendary Jimmy Wang Yang. We don't know yet. But we will tomorrow night, as AEW will air its Revolution pay-per-view live and we will meet the new AEW superstar. Damn it, now I'm hoping it's Jimmy Wang Yang. I really miss that guy…