Isle of the Dead: Gaius Charles Joins Cohan/JDM TWD Spinoff Series

Some casting news to report for Isle of the Dead, AMC & showrunner Eli Jorné's six-episode spinoff series teaming Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. Joining them to either help or hinder their mission will be Gaius Charles (The Wonder Years, Friday Night Lights), set for the lead role of Perlie Armstrong. Charles's Armstrong is confident, ruthless, and unyielding in the pursuit of what he believes is justice, with the force of his will and his menace. Perlie enjoys his work and intersperses humor with the terror he incites. This is a family man, devoted to building a safe world for his wife and daughters. His journey unearths a loss he is haunted by. He has patience and resilience and walks rather than runs from his mistakes.

"Maggie is very close to my heart and I'm excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan," Cohan said in a statement when the series was first announced. Morgan added, "I'm delighted that Negan and Maggie's journey continues. It's been such a ride walking in Negan's shoes, I'm beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting has always been such a cool image, but 5th Avenue, Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty? The greatest city in the world?? The backdrop is amazing, but it's the story that Eli Jorné cooked up that is even better. Buckle up folks, Isle of the Dead is going to reinvent the TWD Universe. Huge thank you to Dan McDermott, Scott Gimple, and AMC for having us back for more… we simply can't wait." TWD Universe content chief Scott M. Gimple will oversee the project, with Cohan and Morgan also serving as executive producers.