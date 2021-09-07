It Appears Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Has Signed With WWE

While it seems the floodgates have opened and numerous WWE stars have made their way to AEW, IMPACT, and other rival promotions lately, WWE has added a big get to start working towards their future. According to reports, Olympic Wrestling Gold Medalist Gable Steveson has signed a contract with WWE to begin his pro-wrestling career. Steveson was arguably the hottest prospect around wrestling since winning the men's 125kg class freestyle wrestling gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Summer Games last month, with WWE, AEW, and UFC all showing interest in Steveson and trying to sign him after he announced he wanted to start a pro-wrestling and pro-fighting career after his Olympic glory.

Gable Steveson became one of the breakout stars of last month's Olympic Games in Tokyo when he came from near-defeat to beat Georgia's Geno Petriashvili in the last ten seconds and securing the winning two points in the final second to win the gold medal for the U.S. After the match, Steveson celebrated by doing a standing backflip. Before that, Gable Steveson was the NCAA Champion while at the University of Minnesota and won the Dan Hodge Trophy for the nation's best college wrestler.

And now at only 21 years old, Gable Steveson found himself being courted heavily by both WWE and UFC, getting meetings with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and UFC President Dana White, but it appears WWE made the winning pitch to the young star and he has now "put the pen to paper".

Just put the pen to paper… ✍🏽 — Gable Steveson (@GableSteveson) September 4, 2021 Show Full Tweet

On top of his detail-lacking tweet, The Wrestling Observer reported that Gable Steveson had indeed signed with WWE and will begin his pro-wrestling career in the house of McMahon. No details, such as a start date or the money involved were reported, but the important thing is that WWE is now home to Steveson, who appears to be a perfect fit for what WWE is now looking for in young talent going forward. He's a young big rig at 6'1" and 265lbs with natural charisma and maybe most important to the company, no previous pro-wrestling experience so they can mold him into the "WWE package".

It's also worth mentioning that WWE announced the signing of Gable Steveson's brother Bobby Steveson as one of the new Performance Center recruits last week. Bobby Steveson is also a former University of Minnesota wrestler.