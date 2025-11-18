Posted in: Current News, HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: it: welcome to derry, welcome to derry

It: Welcome to Derry Episode 5 Image Gallery: Down Into The Sewers

With the next episode set for Sunday, here are the images for HBO/HBO Max's It: Welcome to Derry Episode 5: "Neibolt Street."

One of the many things we're loving about filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, and Showrunners Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane's It: Welcome to Derry is that not every adult in the town is an idiot. There are just enough people around to notice that things are a little too f***ed up for it to be left to coincidence or chance – or to not talk about it. It appears we're going to begin seeing he result of when folks start comparing notes, based on the image gallery for S01E05: "Neibolt Street" that was released. Also, the spinoff prequel series deserves some serious props for laying out a very intense backstory that does just enough to build up the power of the evil they're confronting without giving away too much.

It: Welcome to Derry S01E05: "Neibolt Street" Preview

It: Welcome to Derry S01E05: "Neibolt Street" – Written by Brad Caleb Kane. Although next weekend's episode is still lacking an official overview, we have a look at the official image gallery that was released. In addition, we have a look behind-the-scenes at last Sunday's episode and the latest edition of the official podcast:

HBO's It: Welcome to Derry stars Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Bill Skarsgård. Produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television, developed for television by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, the streaming series is based on the novel "It" by Stephen King. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company), Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, David Coatsworth, Bill Skarsgård, Shelley Meals, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin are executive producers. Fuchs, who wrote the teleplay for the first episode, and Kane serve as co-showrunners on the project.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!