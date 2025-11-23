Posted in: Current News, HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: it: welcome to derry, welcome to derry

It: Welcome to Derry: Here's Our S01E05: "29 Neibolt Street" Preview

Along with our updated preview for HBO's It: Welcome to Derry S01E05: 29 Neibolt Street, "The Derry Hearld" has some interesting easter eggs.

Now that filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, and Showrunners Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane's It: Welcome to Derry has crossed the point of no return, it's time to buckle up because things are going to get pretty intense and pretty horrific. After learning a ton of backstory on Derry and the evil that's been haunting those lands for centuries – and how it was contained – we've got a much better understanding of just how epic a threat "Pennywise" truly is. That brings us to tonight's chapter, with S01E05: "29 Neibolt Street" giving us the vibe that storylines are about to converge in some very big ways as folks start comparing notes on what they've been experiencing. But before we get to our preview, we have a look at the front page of the most recent edition of The Derry Herald. You might want to take a moment to read it over; we think you may find some connections to the feature films and the overall Stephen King universe.

Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti checked in with the A Lot More podcast about expanding King's IT universe from the blockbuster films to the prequel series IT: Welcome to Derry. They reflect on their careers and the success of the films, dive into the fourth episode, and tease what's still to come:

It: Welcome to Derry S01E05: "29 Neibolt Street" Preview

It: Welcome to Derry S01E05: "29 Neibolt Street" – Written by Brad Caleb Kane. Although next weekend's episode is still lacking an official overview, we have a look at the official image gallery that was released. In addition, we have a look behind-the-scenes at last Sunday's episode and the latest edition of the official podcast:

HBO's It: Welcome to Derry stars Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Bill Skarsgård. Produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television, developed for television by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, the streaming series is based on the novel "It" by Stephen King. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company), Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, David Coatsworth, Bill Skarsgård, Shelley Meals, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin are executive producers. Fuchs, who wrote the teleplay for the first episode, and Kane serve as co-showrunners on the project.

