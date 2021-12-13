It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Frank Drops "Super Fire AF" Promo

It's hard to believe that we're now closer to the end of the record-setting 15th season of FXX's Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia but with two episodes per week? The brutal reality of how quickly that burns through an 8-episode season suddenly hits home. But before The Gang heads off to Ireland, we have Good Vibes CEO Frank Reynolds (DeVito) here to remind everyone just how quality this season of IASIP truly is. Because when you need someone who can truly reach a younger generation and knows how to speak their language, it's Frank. Just listen to his skillful use of phrases like "slap so hard," "super fire AF," and "highkey shook" in the following ad Frank bought to make sure his point gets across.

So prepare to be impressed by some of the best special effects 1998 could ever pull together in the following promo/cry for help, courtesy of the "Wolf Cola" man himself:

And since we already have you smiling, check out this look at some of The Gang's best bloopers from the seventh season:

In this week's "The Gang Goes To Ireland" and "The Gang's Still In Ireland" (written by McElhenney, Day & Howerton, and directed by Megan Ganz). Dee (Olson) looks to hit the big time with the role of "Obnoxious American MILF," Dennis (Howerton) ends up helping Frank (DeVito) take care of some "business," and Mac (McElhenney) & Charlie (Day) start looking into their Irish heritage. What could go wrong, right? Before you get a chance to rattle off a dozen or so ways that scenario can and will go wrong, take a breather and check out the following preview for this season's fifth episode of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia:

Season 15 Episode 5: "The Gang Goes To Ireland": The Gang's in Dublin! Dennis longs for a charming, authentic European experience, but ends up helping Frank with some of his business's "dirty work." Mac and Charlie learn about their Irish heritage. Dee rushes to the set of an Irish soap opera, where she will play the role of "Obnoxious American MILF." Written by Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton and directed by Megan Ganz.

Season 15 Episode 6: "The Gang's Still In Ireland": Dennis and Dee explore their new accommodations in the countryside; Frank accompanies Charlie to find the truth about Charlie's Irish childhood pen pal; Mac has an identity crisis and decides to join the seminary. Written by Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton and directed by Megan Ganz.

Season 15 Episode 7: "Dee Sings in a Bog": Guided by a young priest, Mac spends a day at the seminary to truly understand what it takes to become a priest. Dennis and Frank plan an elaborate trap at the castle to humiliate Charlie's pen pal. Dee prepares for a date with an Irish doctor, only to find herself sinking in a bog. Having learned of his pen pal's true identity, Charlie bonds with him and makes a choice that will forever change the Gang. Written by David Hornsby & Rob Roseell and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Season 15 Episode 8: "The Gang Carries a Corpse Up a Mountain": The Gang attempts to ascend a mountain in order for Charlie to fulfill an old and mysterious Irish burial tradition. But one by one, the Gang backs out until Charlie is left to honor the dead body alone. Written by Megan Ganz and directed by Richie Keen.