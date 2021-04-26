It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Hornsby Had Us Until "Talking Cat"

By now, most of you know that we've been covering the touching story of "Frank Reynolds" aka Chance the dog, rescued and eventually returned to its owners by some god samaritans that included It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson (full recap here). Well, it would appear that McElhenney and Olson aren't the only members of the "Paddy's Pub-verse" to take it upon themselves to be the protectors of our four-legged friends. In fact, Always Sunny and Mythic Quest star David Hornsby shared with the couple (and the world) via Instagram Stories (should still be here) how he, too, had saved a poor, defenseless creature- in this case, Pepe the Talking Cat. Because… he talks? Wait… and Hornsby's taking press calls on Pepe's behalf? You know, something seems a little… off about that cat- and the timing's a little weird… hmmm. Look, we're not ones to judge but to maintain our hard-hitting journalistic integrity in our coverage, questions do need to be asked. We'll leave it to you to decide:

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Glenn Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of A.P. Bio Season 3 here stateside late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's upcoming Jean Smart-starring comedy Hacks, the fourth season of A.P. Bio, etc.) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).