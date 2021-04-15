It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Howerton & McElhenney's BDay Wishes
If it's the day after It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and A.P. Bio star Glenn Howerton's birthday then you know what time it is, right? Yup, it's co-star Rob McElhenney's (Mythic Quest) birthday, too. Pretty sweet, right? Of course, when something like that happens you tend to get a mix of those who wait and honor both with those who celebrate them individually. So with that in mind, let's take a look at a sampling of wishes Howerton and McElhenney received over the course of the 48-hour bacchanal.
First up, Charlie Day toasts his friends and partners with a personal behind-the-scenes look, followed by David Hornsby expressing his love for the duo with a song that will get stuck in your brain if you listen to it more than once in a post accompanied by a wonderfully twisted but of animation:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Next up, Kaitlin Olson wants to make it clear that it was 'Mr. Men's Health's" smile that won her over before he started rocking a "sweet bod" (yeah, dude is jacked):
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, none other than actor and fellow Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds offered a special birthday present of his own- a learner's guide to pronouncing McElhenney's last name:
View this post on Instagram
Clearly, Howerton perceived Reynolds' post as a sign of disrespect on the Deadpool actor's part. In the following clip, Howerton demands that Reynolds "put some respect" on McElhenney's name (however you pronounce it):
View this post on Instagram
Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of A.P. Bio Season 3 here stateside late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's upcoming Jean Smart-starring comedy, and the fourth season of A.P. Bio) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).