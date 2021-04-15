It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Howerton & McElhenney's BDay Wishes

If it's the day after It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and A.P. Bio star Glenn Howerton's birthday then you know what time it is, right? Yup, it's co-star Rob McElhenney's (Mythic Quest) birthday, too. Pretty sweet, right? Of course, when something like that happens you tend to get a mix of those who wait and honor both with those who celebrate them individually. So with that in mind, let's take a look at a sampling of wishes Howerton and McElhenney received over the course of the 48-hour bacchanal.

First up, Charlie Day toasts his friends and partners with a personal behind-the-scenes look, followed by David Hornsby expressing his love for the duo with a song that will get stuck in your brain if you listen to it more than once in a post accompanied by a wonderfully twisted but of animation:

Next up, Kaitlin Olson wants to make it clear that it was 'Mr. Men's Health's" smile that won her over before he started rocking a "sweet bod" (yeah, dude is jacked):

Meanwhile, none other than actor and fellow Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds offered a special birthday present of his own- a learner's guide to pronouncing McElhenney's last name:

Clearly, Howerton perceived Reynolds' post as a sign of disrespect on the Deadpool actor's part. In the following clip, Howerton demands that Reynolds "put some respect" on McElhenney's name (however you pronounce it):

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of A.P. Bio Season 3 here stateside late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's upcoming Jean Smart-starring comedy, and the fourth season of A.P. Bio) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).

