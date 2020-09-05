It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Renewed for Season 43! Wait- What?

So in 2048, AMC and Skybound will have most likely started their own The Walking Dead network, Sherlock fans will still be waiting for a fifth series, every person on the planet will have their own streaming service, and shows will most likely be beamed directly into our brains. Oh, and Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) will still be causing mayhem in and around Paddy's for Season 43 of FXX/FX on Hulu on Amazon Prime on Netflix on Peacock on Quibi's (spoiler: "The Great Steaming Wars of 2037" took a surprising turn) It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (destroying the record the show broke back around 2020 with its 15th season).

Well, that's the scenario that popped into our noggins when we saw McElhenney's repost of Day's appreciation for some (fan-created we're thinking) news from the future that makes getting through the rest of 2020 a little easier. And for the record? DeVito's looking great:

View this post on Instagram That's a lifetime of Wolf Cola, Riot Juice and Fight Milk. A post shared by RobMcElhenney (@robmcelhenney) on Sep 5, 2020 at 11:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram Whoever made this #bravo A post shared by Charlie Day (@charliedayofficial) on Sep 4, 2020 at 6:29pm PDT

So with COVID-impacted television productions slowly beginning to get back to work with new health and safety guidelines/protocols in place, what's that mean for work on the record-setting return? Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Howerton that very question during our one-on-one discussion on the return of A.P. Bio for a third season (full interview coming early next week). In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's Flipped, as well as other television and film projects- both behind and in front of the camera) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (and "maybe even a sixteenth").

In April, McElhenney revealed that writing was underway, though production timelines were in flux due to production shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. McElhenney was hopeful that they'll be able to "jump right into something new with 'Sunny'" soon. And he also made one thing clear: as long as the fans want it (and FX Networks wants to keep paying for it) then Paddy's will be keeping its doors open for some time to come:

"How many years do I have on this planet? I'll do it forever. If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It's my dream job. I never understand why people leave shows. I don't. I never understand that. The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don't take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?"