It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: Ireland, "Lethal Weapon" & More

Just because we've been spending the past few days getting lost in the first three episodes of The "Always Sunny" Podcast ("The Gang Gets Racist," "Charlie Wants An Abortion" & "Underage Drinking: A National Concern"- check out our review of the first episode here) with Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton & Rob McElhenney doesn't mean we've lost sight of what's heading our way in slightly more than a week, That's right, the record-setting 15th season of FXX's Day, Howerton, McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is set to return with its first two episodes. And from what we've seen from the official trailer, we know The Gang's heading to Ireland for a two-parter and offering us a look back on how their 2020 went, a new edition of "Lethal Weapon," a roller rink, a monkey, a bog, and a dead body. Who can resist? And now we have a new teaser focusing heavily on The Gang going abroad, but there are more than enough new looks in there to make it worth your while.

Now here's a look back at the newest teaser for FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, followed by the Season 15 overviews that we have so far and the official trailer:

Season 15 Episode 1: "2020: A Year In Review": The Gang looks back on 2020 to justify their numerous PPE loans. In doing so, it is revealed that they contributed to the chaos of the past political year way more than anyone could have imagined. Written by Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton and directed by Todd Biermann.

Season 15 Episode 2: "The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 7": Upon discovering that their self-made "Lethal Weapon" sequels have been pulled from the local library, the Gang decides to address their political incorrectness by making another film — "Lethal Weapon 7." Written by Keyonna Taylor & Katie McElhenney & Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Season 15 Episode 3: "The Gang Buys A Roller Rink": It's the 90s, and the Gang hangs out one last time at the local roller rink before going their separate ways. An innocent young Dennis learns the horrifying details of Frank's business, a truly sweet Dee is excited to head off for Hollywood, while Charlie and Mac's jobs at the roller rink are in jeopardy, leaving them to figure out their next move. Written by Rob Rosell & David Hornsby and directed by Richie Keen.

Season 15 Episode 4: "The Gang Replaces Dee With A Monkey": When the Gang suspects Dee is menopausal, they scramble to find a new employee for Paddy's Pub. Meanwhile, Dee decides to put her acting career on hold in order to mentor young actors. Written by Glenn Howerton & Nina Pedrad and directed by Todd Biermann.

Season 15 Episode 5: "The Gang Goes To Ireland": The Gang's in Dublin! Dennis longs for a charming, authentic European experience, but ends up helping Frank with some of his business's "dirty work." Mac and Charlie learn about their Irish heritage. Dee rushes to the set of an Irish soap opera, where she will play the role of "Obnoxious American MILF." Written by Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton and directed by Megan Ganz.

Season 15 Episode 6: "The Gang's Still In Ireland": Dennis and Dee explore their new accommodations in the countryside; Frank accompanies Charlie to find the truth about Charlie's Irish childhood pen pal; Mac has an identity crisis and decides to join the seminary. Written by Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton and directed by Megan Ganz.

