It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Shares S15 Watch Party Bingo Cards

In this week's episodes of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15, "The Gang Goes To Ireland" and "The Gang's Still In Ireland" (written by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton, and directed by Megan Ganz) finds Dee (Kaitlin Olson) looking to hit the big time with the role of "Obnoxious American MILF," Dennis (Howerton) ends up helping Frank (Danny DeVito) take care of some "business," and Mac (McElhenney) & Charlie (Day) start looking into their Irish heritage. So what could go wrong, right? And what better way to feel a part of The Gang's trip to Ireland than to play a round or two of "Watch Party Bingo"? Thankfully, the fine folks at FX Networks have you covered with some playing cards for you to use:

Before you get a chance to rattle off a dozen or so ways that scenario can and will go wrong that we asked about before we started promoting the show's "Watch Party Bingo," take a breather and check out the following preview for this season's fifth episode of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia:

Season 15 Episode 5: "The Gang Goes To Ireland": The Gang's in Dublin! Dennis longs for a charming, authentic European experience, but ends up helping Frank with some of his business's "dirty work." Mac and Charlie learn about their Irish heritage. Dee rushes to the set of an Irish soap opera, where she will play the role of "Obnoxious American MILF." Written by Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton and directed by Megan Ganz.

Season 15 Episode 6: "The Gang's Still In Ireland": Dennis and Dee explore their new accommodations in the countryside; Frank accompanies Charlie to find the truth about Charlie's Irish childhood pen pal; Mac has an identity crisis and decides to join the seminary. Written by Rob McElhenney & Charlie Day & Glenn Howerton and directed by Megan Ganz.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | Season 15: Official Trailer | FXX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTGQiJ6sAxU)

Season 15 Episode 7: "Dee Sings in a Bog": Guided by a young priest, Mac spends a day at the seminary to truly understand what it takes to become a priest. Dennis and Frank plan an elaborate trap at the castle to humiliate Charlie's pen pal. Dee prepares for a date with an Irish doctor, only to find herself sinking in a bog. Having learned of his pen pal's true identity, Charlie bonds with him and makes a choice that will forever change the Gang. Written by David Hornsby & Rob Roseell and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Season 15 Episode 8: "The Gang Carries a Corpse Up a Mountain": The Gang attempts to ascend a mountain in order for Charlie to fulfill an old and mysterious Irish burial tradition. But one by one, the Gang backs out until Charlie is left to honor the dead body alone. Written by Megan Ganz and directed by Richie Keen.