It's "Date Knight" for Batman & Catwoman: DC High Volume Audio Adapt

Check out DC High Volume: Batman's audio adaptation of "Date Knight," written by Darwyn Cooke and illustrated by Tim Sale for 2004's Solo #1.

Article Summary Batman and Catwoman's romantic "Date Knight" story receives a fresh audio adaptation from DC High Volume.

Adaptation covers Darwyn Cooke and Tim Sale's acclaimed Batman tale from 2004's Solo #1 comic issue.

DC High Volume: Batman also adapted iconic graphic novels like The Killing Joke and Oracle: Year One.

Listen to the new audio dramas for free on popular podcast platforms or watch on the DC YouTube channel.

After offering us audio adaptations of Alan Moore, Brian Bolland, and John Higgins' 1988 DC Comics one-shot graphic novel Batman: The Killing Joke, and John Ostrander, Kim Yale, and Brian Stelfreeze's Oracle: Year One (from 1996's Batman: Chronicles #5), DC High Volume: Batman is taking a bit of a break before returning with new audio dramas. Until then, we've got one final tale to pass along, as Batman and Catwoman spend a night out together in "Date Knight," originally written by Darwyn Cooke and illustrated by Tim Sale for 2004's Solo #1.

DC High Volume: Batman's "The Killing Joke" Audio Drama Adaptation

Here's a look at DC High Volume's two-part audio drama adaptation of Batman: The Killing Joke, along with the official overviews for both chapters:

Freed once again from Arkham Asylum, The Joker (Troy Baker, Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons) is out to prove that anyone can be pushed past their breaking point to madness with just one bad day. And he's going to use Gotham City's top cop, Commissioner Jim Gordon, and his brilliant daughter Barbara to do it. Now Batman must race to stop his archenemy before his reign of terror claims two of the Dark Knight's closest friends.

Before The Joker became the Clown Prince of Crime, he was just the sort of person the Dark Knight had dedicated his life to protecting—a common man. What happened to transform this average citizen into the greatest evil ever known? And can Batman finally put an end to the cycle of bloodlust and lunacy that links these two iconic foes before it leads to its fatal conclusion?

Recovering from the horrific violence inflicted by The Joker, Barbara Gordon refuses to give up, forming a new identity and forging a new path to become the master cyber-sleuth Oracle.

Joining the cast of DC High Volume: Batman are Will Friedle (Boy Meets World, Batman Beyond) as Nightwing/Dick Grayson in Nightwing: Year One, Troy Baker (The Last of Us, BioShock Infinite, Batman: Arkham Shadow) as The Joker in Batman: The Killing Joke, Shelby Young (American Horror Story) as Batgirl/Barbara Gordon, Chester Rushing (Stranger Things) as Superman/Clark Kent, Stephanie Koenig (English Teacher) as Lois Lane, along with the vocal talents of Holland Roden (Teen Wolf), Danny Nucci (Titanic), Eric Lange (Narcos), Keith Szarabajka (Halo 4), Stephanie Sheh (Sailor Moon), and Richard Epcar (Mortal Kombat).

Alongside the new cast members, DC High Volume: Batman will continue to feature Jason Spisak (Young Justice, Arcane) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Jay Paulson (Mad Men, Catch-22) as Commissioner James Gordon, Reba Buhr (Next Gen) as Catwoman/Seline Kyle, Adam O'Byrne (AMC's Interview with the Vampire) as Harvey Dent/Two-Face, Simon Vance (Bring Up the Bodies, Rod: The Autobiography of Rod Stewart) as Alfred Pennyworth, Dan Gill (Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension) as The Joker, Jesse Burch (Fall Out: New Vegas) as The Riddler, and Kevin Smith (Clerks, Dogma) as The Penguin.

Fans can follow and listen for free on any podcast platform (such as Spotify or Apple Podcasts) or watch on the official DC YouTube channel. Join the DC Official Discord Server for weekly listening parties!

