Posted in: Cartoon Network, Conventions, Events, Max, Pop Culture, Preview, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: cartoon network, Iyanu, max, sdcc

Iyanu: Cartoon Network, Max Animated Series Gets SDCC Spotlight

Set to hit screens in 2025, here's a sneak peek of the highly anticipated Cartoon Network and Max animated series Iyanu screened during SDCC.

With the highly anticipated animated series set to hit Cartoon Network and Max in 2025, attendees during today's San Diego Comic-Con panel were treated to a first-look clip of Iyanu. The epic superhero tale is steeped in Nigerian culture and mythology, with the clip that was released (which we have waiting for you above) showcasing for the first time a glimpse at the series set to captivate audiences with its magical storytelling and breathtaking visuals. The clip was screened during the "Crafting IYANU: An Inside Look at Lion Forge Entertainment's Animated Series" presentation – featuring Roye Okupe, EP/Creator/Director; Vincent Edwards, Supervising Director; Brandon Easton, Story Editor/Writer; Kerri Grant, Writer, and Vincent Edwards, Supervising Director (with Karama Horne serving as host/moderator). Here's a look at the official key art poster, followed by the official overview of the series.

"Iyanu" is a superhero tale set in the magical kingdom of Yorubaland, which draws from Nigerian culture, music and mythology. Drawing deeply from the rich tapestry of Yoruba people, the animated series follows a teenage orphan girl, Iyanu, who spends her days studying history and ancient arts but yearns for a normal life. One day, responding to danger, she unknowingly triggers her divine powers, the likes of which have not been seen since the Age of Wonders. With newly discovered superpowers, Iyanu joins forces with two other teenagers, Biyi and Toye, as they embark on a remarkable journey to discover the truth about the evil lurking in her homeland. Throughout her adventure, she'll uncover the truth about her past, her parents, and her ultimate destiny to save the world.

Serah Johnson leads the talented voice cast as Iyanu, a teenage heroine who must uncover the mystery behind her newfound powers to save her people from an ancient curse threatening to destroy humanity. Joining Johnson are Okey Jude (Hotel Labamba, The Governor's Daughter) as Biyi, Iyanu's carefree adventurer friend, Samuel Kugbiyi (Tafiya Lafiya: The Journey) as Iyanu's bookworm friend Toye, Adesua Etomi-Wellington (King of Boys, Gangs of Lagos) voices Olori; Toye's father Kanfo is voiced by Blossom Chukwujekwu (Falling, Stolen Lives); Stella Damasus (Gone) plays Sewa; Shaffy Bello (The Score, Battleground) voices Emi – The One Mother; and Ike Ononye (Doc Martin, The Lovers) is Elder Alapani.

Brandon Easton (Transformers: War for Cybertron: Seige, Marvel's Agent Carter) heads the writers' room, with Roye Okupe serving as the executive producer, writer, and director on multiple episodes. The show's executive producers are David Steward II and Matt Heath from Lion Forge Entertainment, Erica Dupuis of Impact X Capital, Ryan Haidarian of Forefront Media Group, and Doug Schwalbe. A Lion Forge Entertainment production, Iyanu is an adaptation of Dark Horse Comics/YouNeek Studios' popular graphic novel series Iyanu: Child of Wonder by award-winning Nigerian creator and filmmaker Roye Okupe.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!