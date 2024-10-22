Posted in: Cartoon Network, Max, TV | Tagged: Iyanu, shomax

Iyanu Gets Epic Sneak Peek Look; Hits CN, Max, Showmax in Spring 2025

Here's an extended sneak peek at the epic animated series Iyanu - set to hit Cartoon Network, Max, and Showmax (Africa) in Spring 2025.

Thanks to New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024), fans were treated to a new look at the upcoming animated series Iyanu – a project that's been on radar for a while now. During the panel "Iyanu: Lion Forge Brings African Fantasy to Cartoon Network," moderated by Karama Horne, Integrated Marketing Lead, Lion Forge, attendees had a chance to hear from Roye Okupe, EP/Creator/Showrunner; Brandon Easton, Story Editor/Writer; Darnell Johnson, Episode Director; and Paula Gammon Wilson, Voice and Casting Director. From what it was like to produce a project of this scope over four continents to the series' casting process and much more, a ton of insights were offered – but that wasn't all. With the series set to hit Cartoon Network, Max, and Showmax (Africa) in Spring 2025, we were all treated to a trailer/preview for Iyanu which makes the case why this series should be on your radars, too.

Here's a look back at the opening title sequence for Iyanu – with a theme song performed by Grammy Award-winning singer Yemi Alade and composed by Fem D – followed by an overview of the animated epic and more:

"Iyanu" is a superhero tale set in the magical kingdom of Yorubaland, which draws from Nigerian culture, music and mythology. Drawing deeply from the rich tapestry of Yoruba people, the animated series follows a teenage orphan girl, Iyanu, who spends her days studying history and ancient arts but yearns for a normal life. One day, responding to danger, she unknowingly triggers her divine powers, the likes of which have not been seen since the Age of Wonders. With newly discovered superpowers, Iyanu joins forces with two other teenagers, Biyi and Toye, as they embark on a remarkable journey to discover the truth about the evil lurking in her homeland. Throughout her adventure, she'll uncover the truth about her past, her parents, and her ultimate destiny to save the world.

Serah Johnson leads the talented voice cast as Iyanu, a teenage heroine who must uncover the mystery behind her newfound powers to save her people from an ancient curse threatening to destroy humanity. Joining Johnson are Okey Jude (Hotel Labamba, The Governor's Daughter) as Biyi, Iyanu's carefree adventurer friend, Samuel Kugbiyi (Tafiya Lafiya: The Journey) as Iyanu's bookworm friend Toye, Adesua Etomi-Wellington (King of Boys, Gangs of Lagos) voices Olori; Toye's father Kanfo is voiced by Blossom Chukwujekwu (Falling, Stolen Lives); Stella Damasus (Gone) plays Sewa; Shaffy Bello (The Score, Battleground) voices Emi – The One Mother; and Ike Ononye (Doc Martin, The Lovers) is Elder Alapani.

Brandon Easton (Transformers: War for Cybertron: Seige, Marvel's Agent Carter) heads the writers' room, with Roye Okupe serving as the executive producer, writer, and director on multiple episodes. The show's executive producers are David Steward II and Matt Heath from Lion Forge Entertainment, Erica Dupuis of Impact X Capital, Ryan Haidarian of Forefront Media Group, and Doug Schwalbe. A Lion Forge Entertainment production, Iyanu is an adaptation of Dark Horse Comics/YouNeek Studios' popular graphic novel series Iyanu: Child of Wonder by award-winning Nigerian creator and filmmaker Roye Okupe.

