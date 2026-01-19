Posted in: Cartoon Network, Max, TV | Tagged: Iyanu

Iyanu Season 2 Set for Spring 2026; Lion Forge Releases Teaser, Poster

Set for Spring 2026, Lion Forge Entertainment released a Season 2 teaser trailer for its animated series adaptation of Roye Okupe’s Iyanu.

Article Summary Iyanu Season 2 launches Spring 2026 with an official teaser and poster from Lion Forge Entertainment

The new season sees Iyanu face Queen Adura and the mysterious People of the Deep in Yorubaland

Main cast returns with new additions, including Faith Gesiere Agua and David Onwubalili joining the lineup

Iyanu's story deepens as she fully embraces leadership and confronts ancient magic resurging in her world

Earlier today, Lion Forge Entertainment dropped some news that we're sure fans of the animated series adaptation of Roye Okupe's graphic novel Iyanu: Child of Wonder are going to love. With the second season set to hit screens in Spring 2026, we're getting a look at an official teaser and key art poster for the show's return. The new season follows Iyanu as she steps fully into her role as protector of Yorubaland, facing a formidable new threat led by Queen Adura and the mysterious People of the Deep, rising from the kingdom's ancient past.

Iyanu's evolution continues when the series returns, as her powers deepen and the weight of leadership intensifies. As long-buried history resurfaces, rising tensions across Yorubaland awaken powerful ancient magic. Reunited with Team Chosen—Ekun, Biyi, Toye, and Olori—Iyanu and her allies face new challenges that will push them to grow as they fight to protect Yorubaland and shape its future. Returning for the second season are Serah Johnson as Iyanu, Okey Jude as Biyi, and Sam Kugbiyi as Toye. Joining them are Faith Gesiere Agua as Queen Adura and David Onwubalili as Boju.

"The response to 'Iyanu' has been incredibly meaningful, from audiences around the world to recognition by the NAACP Image Awards," shared David Steward II, CEO and Founder, Lion Forge Entertainment and Executive Producer. "Season two raises the stakes in every way emotionally, visually, and narratively as Iyanu steps fully into her role as protector of Yorubaland and confronts forces rooted in ancient history and powerful magic." Roye Okupe, creator and executive producer, added, "Season two is about responsibility, legacy, and what it truly means to lead. Iyanu is no longer discovering who she is, she understands her power, and now she must decide how to use it. Introducing Queen Adura and the People of the Deep allows us to explore long-buried history and tensions that reshape Yorubaland in unexpected ways."

Fans can currently catch up on Season 1 of Iyanu, including the finale movie special Iyanu: The Age of Wonders, now on HBO Max in the U.S. The series is also available internationally, streaming on Showmax across 44 African countries, ITVX in the United Kingdom, ABCiview in Australia, and in the United Arab Emirates and broader MENA region on Ejunior Kids TV and STARZPLAY.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!