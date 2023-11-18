Posted in: Adult Swim, Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Jack Quaid, lower decks, my adventures with superman, star trek

Jack Quaid Shares "Superman," "Lower Decks" Recording Sessions Looks

Jack Quaid shared a look at his recording sessions for Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman and Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks.

With the WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes officially over (as the actors' union continues voting on its new three-year deal), we've been looking forward to hearing from folks like Jack Quaid (The Boys) regarding what they're currently working on as well as what we've already seen, but they haven't been able to talk about because of the strikes. For this go-around, Quaid is sharing some quick looks at what life's like in the recording booth for his two animated series hits. First up, we have a look at the Quaid, Alice Lee & Ishmael Sahid-voiced My Adventures with Superman. Following that, we also get a look behind the scenes of the Quiad & Tawny Newsome-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Here's a look at what Qauid had to share earlier today as he went from Superman/Clark Kent to Boimler – followed by a look back at the update on MAWS that he shared earlier this month and more:

Here's a look at Quaid's post thanking the fans for their support and offering that important Season 2 update ("We have already have a season 2 in the can, so get ready for more at some point!"):

Couldn't have been happier with the response to #MyAdventuresWithSuperman. Thank you to everyone who watched it. It was an absolute DREAM to voice this character. We have already have a season 2 in the can, so get ready for more at some point! @Superman @DCOfficial @jakewyattriot pic.twitter.com/ABHM1QNZlD — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) November 11, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"So, it's not announced yet. And there's nothing I can say until it's announced. So, I was gonna say the season premiere is coming out. Stay tuned for Season 2. We got the wonderful task of being able to make them both around the same time, and I'm very excited for this. There's so much stuff in Season 2 that I think is gonna blow people's minds. So yeah, just stay tuned, keep watching," co-producer & writer Josephine Campbell shared while checking in with Superman Homepage, confirming that it also consists of 10 episodes. And though the show's future is still a question mark beyond Season 2, Campbell urges fans to rewatch and get the word out about My Adventures with Superman because they're just getting started. "We have so many plans. We've got lots. We've got seasons upon seasons figured out. [Storyboard artist Brendan Clogher]'s got a whole board in his house that's got all these ideas, so we could keep going," Campbell added.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on the popular DC characters, the serialized coming-of-age story catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. Viewers will follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers, and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!