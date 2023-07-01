Posted in: Movies, MTV, Paramount Pictures, Paramount+, streaming, TV | Tagged: jackass, johnny knoxville, mtv, paramount, steve-o

Jackass Forever "Kind of a Bummer;" Steve-O Shares Knoxville Concerns

Jackass star Steve-O on "Forever," the hits that Johnny Knoxville has taken, and the problem he had with his stunt with Machine Gun Kelly.

While there's already movement underway for a new "Jackass" streaming series from Paramount+, franchise star Steve-O has had a chance to look back on the gang's most recent outing, 2022's Jackass Forever. "This last Jackass movie… it was kind of a bummer, man," Steve-O shared during an interview with NME. To make his point, Steve-O references Johnny Knoxville being flipped by a bull – which resulted in head trauma for Knoxville – and a scene he shared with musician/actor Machine Gun Kelly.

"It's not fun to watch Knoxville get hit in the head anymore," Steve-O shared with regard to the brain damage that Knoxville sustained. "I wrote this text to the whole cast that day, thanking Knoxville for the sacrifices he's made for this team and also begging that he stops with the brain trauma. It was one of my more serious and sincere messages," he added (with Knoxville previously sharing that he understands that his days in the bull ring have passed). As for his stunt moment with Kelly – which involved the duo riding stationary bicycles before getting slapped by large foam hands – Steve-O was hoping for something a little more in line with what "Jackass" is known for. "I love Machine Gun Kelly. I just wish the actual stunt we had him participate in had been at a higher level," he added.

Back in May, Paramount+ confirmed that it was moving forward with a new "Jackass" series. Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish shared the news during the company's Q1 earnings call. "Based off the success of 'Jackass Forever,' we're working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series, bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+," Bakish revealed. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview:

Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original "Jackass" crew returned for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Jackass Forever was produced by Jeff Tremaine, Spike Jonze, and Knoxville. Shanna Zablow Newton and Greg Iguchi served as executive producers. Paramount+, MTV Entertainment Studios, and Dickhouse produce, with the film starring Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Sean "Poopies" McInerney, Zach Holmes, Eric Manaka, Davon "Jasper" Wilson, and Rachel Wolfson.

